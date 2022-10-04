2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 5

The Eagles remain undefeated, while the Texans still have yet to record a win.

Here’s how Week 4 impacts the win totals:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 2-2 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 2-2 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 2-2 Buffalo Bills 11.5 3-1 Carolina Panthers 5.5 1-3 Chicago Bears 6.5 2-2 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 2-2 Cleveland Browns 8.5 2-2 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 3-1 Denver Broncos 9.5 2-2 Detroit Lions 6.5 1-3 Green Bay Packers 10.5 3-1 Houston Texans 4.5 0-3-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 1-2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 2-2 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 1-3 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 2-2 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 2-2 Miami Dolphins 9.5 3-1 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 3-1 New England Patriots 8.5 1-3 New Orleans Saints 8.5 1-3 New York Giants 9.5 3-1 New York Jets 5.5 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 1-3 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 2-2 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 2-2 Tennessee Titans 9.5 2-2 Washington Commanders 7.5 1-3

Arizona Cardinals: 7.5

The Cardinals have made a habit of starting slow on offense. Against the Panthers in Week 4, they finished the first half down seven points. Then, they continued to win by scoring 16 in the fourth quarter. Better teams will take advantage of their lifeless starts, and they could be in for a rude awakening against the Eagles in Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

Atlanta begins Week 5 on a two-game win streak with a 2-2 record. They’re now tied atop the NFC South with the Bucs, sitting above the 1-3 Panthers and the Saints.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens struggle to close games. Week 4’s loss to the Bills saw a scoreless second half for Baltimore, while Buffalo racked up 20 straight points to secure the win. The Ravens have now blown two games at home while holding a lead of 17 or more points.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills to a comeback win over the Ravens in Week 4. In the fourth quarter, the team scored on three of four possessions. Defensively, safety Jordan Poyer locked in with two interceptions. Next, Buffalo faces Pittsburgh at home.

Carolina Panthers 5.5

The Panthers enter Week 5 with a record of 1-3. Baker Mayfield continues to struggle under pressure, with three turnovers, including two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Chicago Bears 6.5

The Bears were unable to get in the red zone in Week 4. All of Chicago’s points were scored by replacement kicker Michael Badgley, who went 4-for-4 on field goals. Up next, they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

The Bengals defeated the 3-0 Dolphins in Week 4. Joe Burrow was sacked just once and hit only three times, thanks to significant improvements from the offensive line. The team has ten days to rest before they meet the Ravens in Week 5.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns are one of three NFC North teams (everyone but the Steelers) entering Week 5 with a .500 record. They dropped their second loss of the season to the Falcons, losing by a field goal.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to another win in Week 4. He completed 15 of 27 pass attempts with two scores and no interceptions. The Cowboys’ defense held the Commanders to just ten points and have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 20 points.

Denver Broncos 9.5

Denver’s first divisional matchup resulted in a loss to the Raiders. Looking ahead, injuries are a major concern for the Broncos. Edge-rusher Randy Gregory is out for several weeks with a knee injury, while running back Javonte Williams is ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions enter Week 5 with a record of 1-3 following their loss to the Seahawks. They’ll face the 1-3 Patriots, who have fallen to the bottom of the AFC North.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

The Packers improve to 3-1 with their overtime win over the Patriots. A win is a win, but it’s worth noting that Aaron Rodgers was almost beat by a third-string rookie quarterback, Bailey Zappe. They meet the Giants in London for Week 5.

Houston Texans 4.5

The Texans are competing well against tough opponents but can’t seem to lock down a win. The Texans had a real shot at a come-from-behind win for the second week in a row, only to notch another loss. They enter Week 5 with a record of 0-3-1.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

The Colts lost yet another divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Titans. The team has a quick turnaround for Week 5, facing the Broncos on Thursday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Trevor Lawrence had his worst showing of the season so far against the Eagles. He fumbled the ball four times and threw one interception. Philly capitalized on the Jags’ mistakes, scoring 22 points off turnovers. In Week 5, they face the Texans, who still have yet to record a win.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs emerged victorious in Week 4’s quarterback showdown against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers. Up next for the Chiefs, an AFC West matchup with the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Raiders are finally in the win column. Josh McDaniels earned his first win as head coach in Week 4 over the Broncos. In Week 5, a Monday Night AFC West battle with the Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

The Chargers got back on track in Week 4 after an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars in Week 3. They scored 27 points in the first half and held off a second-half fight from the Texans, who nearly clawed their way to a win.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams enter Week 5 at .500 after a tough night for Matthew Stafford against the 49ers. The pressure was on Stafford all night, and he couldn’t find a way out. He was sacked seven times, pressured 17 times, and failed to record a touchdown pass for the second consecutive game.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

The Dolphins lost to the Bengals in Week 4. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher after suffering a head injury for the second straight game, raising concerns throughout the league about player safety and concussion protocol.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

Minnesota left London with their third win of the season, defeating the Saints 28-25. In the end, the game came down to special teams. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph put up five field goals in the win, including the eventual game-winner.

New England Patriots 8.5

The Patriots hung in Week 4’s matchup with the Packers much longer than anyone expected. Led by a rookie third-string quarterback, they took Rodgers’s Packers well into overtime only to lose by three points. Despite their losing record, New England is favored to beat the Lions at home in Week 5.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints fall to 1-3 after losing to the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Unfortunately, questions remain about the quarterback position. Is the better option backup Andy Dalton, or Jameis Winston, who may not be completely recovered from his back ailments?

New York Giants 8.5

The Giants only won four games last season. This season, they’ve won three heading into the fifth week of competition. Defeating Green Bay and Baltimore in the next two weeks will be challenging, but they’re off to a strong start in the wins category.

New York Jets 5.5

Zach Wilson’s debut showed lots of promise. The Jets trailed the Steelers by ten points in the fourth quarter. Wilson threw 81 and 65-yard touchdowns in the final two possessions, sealing the deal on the Jets’ comeback victory.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

The Eagles beat the Jaguars 29-21 in a rainy battle at Lincoln Financial Field. They are the only undefeated team heading into Week 5, set to face the Cardinals on the road.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett came off the bench in the third quarter during the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Jets. The positive? He ran for two touchdowns. The negative? He threw three interceptions, one that allowed the Jets to score the game-winning touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

The 49ers defeated the reigning champion Rams 24-9 in Week 4. The defense took control, sacking quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times and recording a pick-six. San Francisco is favored to win again in Week 5 over Baker Mayfield and the Panthers.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

The Seahawks and Lions’ high-scoring Week 4 meeting ended in favor of Seattle. They put up 48 points and held off a late-game push from Detroit, ultimately winning by just three. Up next, they face the Saints on the road.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

The Chiefs handed Tampa Bay their second straight loss in Week 4. Turnovers, untimely penalties, and an inability to control the Chiefs’ explosive defense led to the Bucs’ downfall.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

Derrick Henry built on Week 3’s success with another win in Week 4 over the Colts. He totaled 147 yards and a touchdown, with 99 rushing yards in the first half. Next, they meet the struggling Commanders on the road.

Washington Commanders 7.5

The Commanders were held to just ten points in losing to the Cowboys. They fall to 1-3 entering Week 5’s home matchup with the Titans.