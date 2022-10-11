2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 6

Week 5 saw the Eagles remain undefeated, the Giants take down the Packers overseas, and a career night from Saints’ Taysom Hill.

Here’s how Week 5 impacts the win totals:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 2-3 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 2-3 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 3-2 Buffalo Bills 11.5 4-1 Carolina Panthers 5.5 1-4 Chicago Bears 6.5 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 2-3 Cleveland Browns 8.5 2-3 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 4-1 Denver Broncos 9.5 2-3 Detroit Lions 6.5 1-4 Green Bay Packers 10.5 3-2 Houston Texans 4.5 1-3-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 2-2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 4-1 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 1-4 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 3-2 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 2-3 Miami Dolphins 9.5 3-2 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 4-1 New England Patriots 8.5 2-3 New Orleans Saints 8.5 2-3 New York Giants 9.5 4-1 New York Jets 5.5 3-2 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 1-4 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 3-2 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 2-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 3-2 Tennessee Titans 9.5 3-2 Washington Commanders 7.5 1-4

Arizona Cardinals: 7.5

Arizona moves to 2-3 after losing to the undefeated Eagles in Week 5. They were scoreless in the first quarter for the sixth straight game. In Week 6, they are favored to win over the Seahawks on the road.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons lost to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in Week 5. Looking ahead to Week 6, the 49ers are well-equipped to challenge the Falcons’ strengths. Atlanta has a great run game. They are third in rushing yards per game, sixth in yards per rush, and fourth in rushing attempts per game. San Francisco is one of the best in defending the run, first in opponent yards per rush (3.0) and second in opponent rushing yards per game.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

Kicker Justin Tucker secured the Ravens’ Week 5 win with a last-second field goal against Joe Burrow’s Bengals. Up next, they battle the Giants, who are riding the high of Week 5’s win over Green Bay and on a two-game win streak.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Quarterback Josh Allen led Buffalo to their fourth win of the season over the Steelers, making Bills history in the process. He set the record for most passing yards in a single half with 348. The defense kept Pittsburgh out of the red zone, holding them to a single field goal. In Week 6, the Bills face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Carolina Panthers 5.5

The Panthers sit at the bottom of the NFC South with a record of 1-4, and it cost head coach Matt Rhule his job. Baker Mayfield continues to struggle under pressure, emphasized by an egregious pick-six late in the first half against the 49ers. Their next challenge? The reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams.

Chicago Bears 6.5

The Bears fall to 2-3 on the season with Week 5’s loss to the Vikings. Week 6 will be a quick turnaround for their Thursday night appointment with the Commanders.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

The Bengals lost to the Ravens by just two points in Week 5. Chicago’s defense was solid, containing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for most of the game. The offense continues to struggle under Joe Burrow.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns enter Week 6 with a 2-3 record after losing their second straight game. Kicker Cade York failed to convert the game-winning field goal, sealing the Chargers’ 30-28 win. The Browns face the Patriots in Week 6.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

The Cowboys keep rolling. They beat the reigning champion Rams in Week 5 for their fourth consecutive win, gaining momentum to face the undefeated Eagles in Week 6.

Denver Broncos 9.5

Broncos fans are fed up with Russell Wilson. He threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter and ended the game on an incompletion during Week 5’s touchdown-less overtime loss to the Colts. The team has eleven days to regroup and recover before a Monday night matchup with the Chargers in Week 6.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions laid an egg in Week 5, losing to the Patriots 29-0. They have a bye this week, which should give them ample time to regroup and nurse any minor injuries before their next matchup against the Cowboys.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

Aaron Rodgers’ Packers dropped their second loss of the season to the Giants in Week 5. Looking ahead to Week 6, the Packers are favored to beat the Jets. But the Packers were favored to beat the Giants, too.

Houston Texans 4.5

Houston is finally in the win column. They earned their first win of the season in a low-scoring affair with the Jaguars. The Texans’ defense was the first to keep Jacksonville under 21 points this season, holding the team to just six.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

Week 5 wasn’t pretty for the Colts, but they managed to walk away with an overtime win. Offensive production was non-existent, but the defense showed promise by excellently controlling the line of scrimmage.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Jacksonville falls to 2-3 with Week 5’s loss to the Texans. Coming off his five-turnover game against the Eagles, Trevor Lawrence underperformed for the second week in a row. Up next, the Jaguars travel to Indianapolis to meet the Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Week 5’s Monday Night summit between the Chiefs and Raiders ended with the Chiefs in the win column. KC rallied from a 17-point deficit on their way to earning the 30-29 win. In Week 6, a home matchup with the Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Raiders are the worst AFC West team, with a record of 1-4. Week 6 is a bye week, and their schedule gets a bit easier after that. But coming out of a 1-4 hole isn’t going to be easy.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

The Chargers’ fate in Week 5 fell on the shoulders of Browns kicker Cade York. Luckily for Chargers fans, York missed, and LA notched their third win of the season. Up next, they are substantially favored to defeat Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams enter Week 6 with a losing record after another tough night for Matthew Stafford against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, pressure was on Stafford all night, and he couldn’t find a way out. He was sacked five times and hit 11 times.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

The Dolphins dropped their second consecutive loss to the Jets in Week 5. Teddy Bridgewater’s chance to step up in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa ended abruptly when he exited the game after the first snap due to signs of ataxia. Third-stringer Skylar Thompson took the reins, but the Jets were too much to handle.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

The Vikings top the NFC North with four wins. They defeated the Bears 29-22 in Week 5 with a late-game push from Kirk Cousins, including a 1-yard QB sneak for the winning touchdown.

New England Patriots 8.5

New England’s defense shut out the Lions in Week 5. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe played smart football while the defense supported him with six stops on fourth down. Up next, a road trip to Cleveland to face the Browns.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton led the Saints to a 39-32 win over Seattle in Week 5. Taysom Hill was the star of the show, posting a career night with four touchdowns, a fumble recovery, and a massive block on the game-winning run. Looking ahead, questions still remain at the quarterback position regarding Jameis Winston’s recovery.

New York Giants 8.5

The Giants are turning out to be the real deal. They upset the Packers in London in Week 5, overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit to earn their fourth win of the season. Up next, back to the States to meet the Ravens at home.

New York Jets 5.5

The Jets powered past the Dolphins to improve to 3-2 on the season. They took the lead in the first quarter and held it through the end, their first win this season that hasn’t come from behind. In Week 6, they face a struggling Packers team on the road.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

The Eagles are the league’s only undefeated team. Heading into Week 6 against the Cowboys, the offensive line’s injuries could be a significant factor. They played in Week 5, minus Jordan Mailata. Jason Kelce and Landon Dickerson were in-and-out of the game with injuries, and Isaac Seumalo was limited. The Eagles will need all available players at full strength to compete with the Cowboys’ pass rush.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

Pittsburgh got blown out by the Bills in Week 5. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s inexperience, showed compared to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was firing on all cylinders. Up next, they face Tom Brady and the Bucs at home.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

The 49ers handily defeated the Panthers in Week 5. They project to notch another win over the Falcons in Week 6 but could be missing key players like defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa is a cornerstone of the defense, so the Falcons have a better chance of succeeding against San Francisco without him.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

Seattle is one of three NFC West teams entering Week 6 with a losing record of 2-3. Even without the Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston, the Seahawks’ defense struggled immensely. They look to bounce back in Week 6 against the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

Tampa Bay improves to 3-2 on the season after defeating the Falcons 21-15. Receiver Julio Jones could return to play in Week 6 against the Steelers, but likely not at full strength. If he returns too early and further aggravates his knee injury, the Bucs could find themselves in a very unfavorable position down the line.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans started the season 0-2 but now top the AFC South with a record of 3-2. Week 6 presents the challenge of beating the Colts for the second time this season at home.

Washington Commanders 7.5

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw an interception from two yards out on a potential game-winning drive to end Week 5’s loss to the Titans. They enter Week 6 on a four-game losing streak, traveling to Cleveland to face the Bears.