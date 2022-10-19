2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 7

Week 6 saw the Eagles remain undefeated, the Bills rally to take down the Chiefs, and the Dolphins lose their third straight game without Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s how Week 7 impacts the win totals:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 2-4 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 3-3 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 3-3 Buffalo Bills 11.5 5-1 Carolina Panthers 5.5 1-5 Chicago Bears 6.5 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 3-3 Cleveland Browns 8.5 2-4 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 4-2 Denver Broncos 9.5 2-4 Detroit Lions 6.5 1-4 Green Bay Packers 10.5 3-3 Houston Texans 4.5 1-3-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 3-2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 2-4 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 4-2 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 1-4 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 4-2 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 3-3 Miami Dolphins 9.5 3-3 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 5-1 New England Patriots 8.5 3-3 New Orleans Saints 8.5 2-4 New York Giants 9.5 5-1 New York Jets 5.5 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 6-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 2-4 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 3-3 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 3-3 Tennessee Titans 9.5 3-2 Washington Commanders 7.5 2-4

Arizona Cardinals: 7.5

Arizona falls to 2-4 after losing to the Seahawks in Week 6. They have a quick turnaround for Week 7, meeting the Saints on Thursday night. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be back after serving his six-game suspension for violating league policy.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons improve to 3-3 with a Week 6 win over the 49ers. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had his best night of the season against one of the league’s top defensive units, going 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. That being said, the Falcons faced an injury-riddled 49ers defense that could have aided their success. Up next is a home matchup with Joe Burrow’s Bengals.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens enter Week 7 at .500 following losing to the Giants in Week 6. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of his worst performances to date, turning the ball over on the final two drives and throwing the interception that allowed New York to score the eventual game-winner. Next, they look to bounce back against the Browns.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Josh Allen’s Bills rallied in the fourth to take down Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs in Week 6. Allen was spectacular, completing 27 for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo has a bye in Week 7 and will return to face the Packers in Week 8.

Carolina Panthers 5.5

After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers look for a fresh start under interim head coach Steve Wilks. It’s only been a week, but not much has changed yet. The team still struggles on both sides of the ball and lacks a reliable leader at the quarterback position. They are 1-5 entering Week 7’s meeting with the Bucs.

Chicago Bears 6.5

The Bears fall to 2-4 on the season with Week 6’s loss to the Commanders. The offensive line struggled again, further inhibiting quarterback Justin Fields’s potential. The team has a week and a half to regroup and recover before meeting the Patriots in Week 7.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

A late-game touchdown from quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase sailed the Bengals to a 30-26 win over the Saints. Burrow had his best showing of the season so far, a good sign that Cincinnati’s offense is on the up. In Week 7, they meet the Falcons at home.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns’ losing streak extends to three following a loss to the Patriots in Week 6. New England dominated for the entirety of the game, as Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett failed to find momentum. Up next is an AFC North matchup with the Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

The Cowboys lost to the undefeated Eagles in Week 6. Quarterback Cooper Rush had a slow first half and threw his first two interceptions of the season (both of which turned into points for Philly). Regardless, he’s surpassed all expectations since taking over for Dak Prescott in the wake of his injury.

Denver Broncos 9.5

The Broncos fall to 2-4 after a Monday night overtime loss to the Chargers. Denver had a 10-point lead after the first quarter and was up 13-10 at the half. The second half, however, was a much different story. The Chargers’ defense dominated quarterback Russell Wilson, and the Broncos were held to just three points for the rest of the night.

Detroit Lions 6.5

Week 6 was a bye for the Lions after getting shut out by the Patriots in Week 5. In Week 7, they face the Cowboys on the road.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

Green Bay dropped their second consecutive loss to the Jets in Week 6. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers disappointed on offense, completing just 26 of 41 passes and losing a fumble that allowed the Jets to score a field goal. They travel to Washington to face the Commanders in Week 7.

Houston Texans 4.5

Houston had a bye in Week 6. They earned their first win of the season in Week 5 against the Jaguars. Up next, they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

Week 6 saw a rematch between the Colts and Jaguars, who met for the second time this season. Back in Week 2, Jacksonville shut out the Colts completely. This time, however, the Colts ended on top, securing a 34-27 victory. In Week 7, another AFC South battle with the Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Jacksonville lost for the second week in a row, this time to Indianapolis. They are now 1-2 in the AFC South, losing to both the Colts and the Texans. Week 7 presents an even greater challenge of facing the red-hot Giants.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

Week 6’s Chiefs versus Bills matchup was some of the best football NFL fans had seen this season. The Chiefs fell short, dropping to 4-2 on the season. But they could get their shot at revenge against Buffalo come playoff time.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Raiders had a bye in Week 6. They post a dismal 1-4 record heading into Week 7 against the Texans.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

The Chargers enter Week 7 with a record of 4-2 after defeating the Broncos on Monday night. The special teams unit really carried this team to victory, with kicker Dustin Hopkins going a perfect 4-for-4, including the OT game-winner. Up next, they meet the Seahawks at home.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams snapped their losing streak with a win over the Panthers. They enter the bye week with a record of 3-3.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

Tua Tagovailoa’s absence continues to be felt by the Dolphins’ offense. The team recorded their third-straight loss in Week 6 against the Vikings. Things could turn around in Week 7, as Tagovailoa is expected to return to face the Steelers.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

The Vikings continue their NFC North supremacy. They defeated the Dolphins in Week 6 to cruise into the bye week with a 5-1 record.

New England Patriots 8.5

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe notched his second straight win as a starter in Week 6 over the Browns. Once again, Zappe played brilliant football, finishing 24-for-34 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It remains unclear whether Mac Jones will return for Week 7’s matchup with the Bears.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints fell short against the Falcons in Week 6. Questions remain at the quarterback position regarding Jameis Winston’s recovery. He has returned to practice on a limited basis and could be ready to go for Week 7 against the Cardinals.

New York Giants 8.5

The Giants keep rolling. This week, they came back from a late 10-point deficit to upset Baltimore 24-20. Up next, they head south to face the Jaguars.

New York Jets 5.5

The Jets pulled off the upset over the Packers in Week 6, despite a lackluster performance from quarterback Zach Wilson. For the second straight game, he did not record a touchdown pass. The running game supplemented Wilson’s struggles with an explosive offense, including a 116 rushing-yard performance from rookie Breece Hall.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

The Eagles remain undefeated after a Sunday night showdown with the Cowboys. They get some well-earned rest on a bye in Week 7 before meeting the Steelers in Week 8.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The Steelers did an excellent job of containing Tom Brady’s Buccaneer offense in Week 6. This was the best the defense has looked without injured defensive end T.J. Watt. On the offensive side, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first home start ended with an exit due to concussion symptoms. Considering the landscape of the NFL this season regarding concussion protocol, his timeline for return is uncertain.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

The 49ers are plagued with the injury bug. Eleven of 22 San Francisco starters are dealing with active injuries, all of whom have missed parts of or entire games due to injury. The team doesn’t get a bye for another two weeks. Until then, they have the challenge of facing the Chiefs and Rams.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

The Seahawks’ defense showed significant improvement in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Arizona’s lone touchdown came from special teams, and quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked six times. Seattle walked away with the win and much-needed momentum heading into Week 7 against the Chargers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

The Bucs fall to .500 with a Week 6 loss to the Steelers. Brady was visibly frustrated during and post-game, as the Bucs failed to find the end zone possession after possession. They are projected to be back in the win column after Week 7, facing Baker Mayfield and the Panthers.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans had a bye in Week 6. Week 7 presents the challenge of beating the Colts for the second time this season at home.

Washington Commanders 7.5

Washington snapped their losing streak with a 12-7 win over the Bears. They sit at the bottom of the high-powered NFC East heading into Week 7 against the Packers.