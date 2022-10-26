2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 8

Week 7 saw the Packers drop their third consecutive loss, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers upset by the Panthers, and the Titans beat the Colts for the second time this season.

Here’s how Week 7 impacts the win totals:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 3-4 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 3-4 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 4-3 Buffalo Bills 11.5 5-1 Carolina Panthers 5.5 2-5 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-4 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 4-3 Cleveland Browns 8.5 2-5 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 5-2 Denver Broncos 9.5 2-5 Detroit Lions 6.5 1-5 Green Bay Packers 10.5 3-4 Houston Texans 4.5 1-4-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 3-3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 2-5 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 4-3 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 3-3 Miami Dolphins 9.5 4-3 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 5-1 New England Patriots 8.5 3-4 New Orleans Saints 8.5 2-5 New York Giants 9.5 6-1 New York Jets 5.5 5-2 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 6-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 2-5 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 3-4 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 4-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 3-4 Tennessee Titans 9.5 4-2 Washington Commanders 7.5 3-4

Arizona Cardinals: 7.5

The Cardinals’ defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns during the team’s Week 7 win over New Orleans. They have nine days to rest before meeting the Vikings in Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons dropped their fourth loss of the season to Joe Burrow’s Bengals in Week 7. Offensively, they totaled just 214 yards, with 75 of those yards coming on one play. Up next, they face the Panthers at home.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

The Ravens improve to 4-3 with a Week 7 win over the Browns. They have a quick turnaround for Week 8, facing the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Buffalo had a bye in Week 7 and will return to face the Packers in Week 8. The Packers are on a three-game losing streak and are double-digit underdogs entering the match.

Carolina Panthers 5.5

The Panthers pulled off the weekend’s biggest upset, defeating Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 21-3. They are now within a game of the Bucs and the Falcons in the NFC South standings.

Chicago Bears 6.5

Quarterback Justin Fields led Chicago to 23 unanswered points in their Monday night victory over the Patriots. Up next, they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

Seven weeks into the season, the Bengals’ offense appears to be finding its stride. They defeated the Falcons 35-17 behind a strong performance from quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow powered the offense with a 344-yard first half and finished the game with 481 yards and three touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns fall further behind in the AFC North with Week 7’s loss to the Ravens. The team has now lost four straight heading into Week 8’s matchup with the Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

Dak Prescott made his highly-anticipated return in Week 7 against the Lions. He completed 19-of-15 attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown, but the credit for the win goes to the defense. They forced five Lions turnovers, including three fumbles and two interceptions.

Denver Broncos 9.5

Week 7 saw another Broncos loss, despite a switch at quarterback. With backup Brett Rypien at the helm, Denver was held to just nine points on the night. They enter Week 8 in a 2-5 hole that will not be easy to crawl out of.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions dropped their fifth loss of the season to the Cowboys in Week 7. Detroit’s offense could not put points on the board for the second game in a row. All six scored came from special teams. Up next, they face the Dolphins at home.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

Green Bay blew another lead and dropped their third straight loss to the Commanders in Week 7. Week 8 could pose a more significant challenge, facing the 5-1 Bills at home.

Houston Texans 4.5

Houston entered this week’s matchup with the Raiders fresh off a Week 6 bye and a Week 5 win over the Jaguars. Quarterback Davis Mills had his best showing of the season thus far, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Texans to a victory. In Week 8, they face the Titans at home.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

The Colts fall to 3-3-1 with Week 7’s loss to the Titans. This was the Colts’ second loss to the NFC South rival this season. Up next, a home matchup with the Commanders.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Jacksonville dropped their fifth loss of the season to the Giants in Week 7. Each of their losses has been decided in the final two minutes of play and by a score of less. In Week 8, they have a chance to snap the losing streak against the Broncos at home.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

The Chiefs earned their fifth win of the season in Week 7 against the 49ers. They are on the bye in Week 8 and will return to face the Titans in Week 9.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20 in Week 7. They still have a losing record but have entered the lightest part of their schedule. They are favored to win the majority of their upcoming games, which gives them plenty of opportunity to meet their projected win total.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

The Chargers’ win streak ended in Week 7 with a disappointing loss to the Seahawks. They drop to 4-3 entering the bye week.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams had a bye in Week 7. In Week 8, a handful of injured players will be back on the field as they vie for NFC West positioning with the 49ers.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

Tua Tagovailoa is back. His anticipated return fell in favor of the Dolphins with a 16-10 victory over the Steelers. He threw for 261 yards, including an eight-yard scoring toss to Raheem Mostert on the game’s first drive. Up next, the Dolphins meet the Lions on the road.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

The Vikings had a bye in Week 7. They top the NFC North and are halfway to their projected win total with a record of 5-1.

New England Patriots 8.5

Mac Jones returned in Week 7 to face the Bears, but the showing was short-lived. The Pats were down 10-0 early in the game. Head coach Bill Belichick pulled Jones and subbed in rookie backup Bailey Zappe after just three series. Jones sparked the offense, scoring on two consecutive drives, but it was not enough to carry New England to a win.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints fell short against the Cardinals in Week 7. The team had their second-best output of the season, but it was not enough to offset turnovers and defensive deficiencies.

New York Giants 8.5

The Giants keep rolling. They improve to 6-1 on the season after a last-second win over the Jaguars in Week 7. Saquon Barkley had a breakout fourth quarter with ten carries for 72-yards, keeping the Giants in the game despite a late push from Jacksonville.

New York Jets 5.5

The Jets are having their best season since 2010. For the first time in 12 years, they are 5-2 with a 4-0 road record. Up next is a home matchup with the Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

The undefeated Eagles got some well-earned rest on a bye in Week 7. Up next, they face the Steelers at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

The Steelers fall to 2-5 with a loss to the Dolphins in Week 7. Up next is an NFC East showdown with the undefeated Eagles.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

In Week 7, the 49ers’ defense was exposed by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The offense struggled, grappling to finish drives and get in the red zone. They lost 44-23 as running back Christian McCaffrey made his San Francisco debut since being acquired from the Panthers.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

The Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West with their Week 7 win over the Chargers. Wide receiver DK Metcalf sustained a knee injury in the first half of the contest. Recent reports say he will not need surgery, but the timeline for recovery is unclear.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

Tom Brady’s Bucs fall to 3-4 on the season with Week 7’s embarrassing loss to the Panthers. They lost for the second week in a row despite being heavily favored against their opponent. They have a few days to regroup before Thursday night’s matchup with the Ravens.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

The Titans defeated the Colts for the second time this season in Week 7. They boast a 4-2 record and a four-game winning streak entering Week 8’s game against the Texans.

Washington Commanders 7.5

The Commanders met the Packers this week, and Taylor Heinicke made his debut in place of an injured Carson Wentz. He struggled early in the game but recovered well enough to carry Washington to their second straight win.