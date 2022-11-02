2022 NFL Win Totals: Tracking NFL Win Totals Entering Week 9

Week 8 saw the Packers drop their fourth consecutive loss, Tom Brady fall to 3-5 to open the season for the first time in his career, and the undefeated Eagles continue to dominate the win column.

Here’s how Week 9 impacts the win totals:

Team Win Total Record Arizona Cardinals 7.5 3-5 Atlanta Falcons 4.5 4-4 Baltimore Ravens 10.5 5-3 Buffalo Bills 11.5 6-1 Carolina Panthers 5.5 2-6 Chicago Bears 6.5 3-5 Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 4-4 Cleveland Browns 8.5 3-5 Dallas Cowboys 8.5 6-2 Denver Broncos 9.5 3-5 Detroit Lions 6.5 1-6 Green Bay Packers 10.5 3-5 Houston Texans 4.5 1-5-1 Indianapolis Colts 7.5 3-4-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 2-6 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5 2-5 Los Angeles Chargers 10.5 4-3 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 3-4 Miami Dolphins 9.5 5-3 Minnesota Vikings 9.5 6-1 New England Patriots 8.5 4-4 New Orleans Saints 8.5 3-5 New York Giants 9.5 6-2 New York Jets 5.5 5-3 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 2-6 San Francisco 49ers 9.5 4-4 Seattle Seahawks 6.5 5-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5 3-5 Tennessee Titans 9.5 5-2 Washington Commanders 7.5 4-4

Arizona Cardinals: 7.5

The Cardinals fall to 3-5 with a loss to the Vikings in Week 8. As with many games this season, the team could not put together a complete effort. In Week 9, they face the Seahawks at home.

Atlanta Falcons 4.5

The Falcons notched their fourth win of the season in Week 8 over the Panthers. Younghoe Koo kicked the game-winner in overtime to seal the 37-34 victory. Up next is a home matchup with the Chargers.

Baltimore Ravens 10.5

Baltimore held on to a double-digit lead for the second time this season to overtake Tom Brady’s Bucs in Week 8. Lamar Jackson struggled in the first half but was able to regroup and put together a complete second half to secure the 27-22 win.

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Buffalo improves to 6-1 with a win over Aaron Rodgers’s Packers. This is the Bills’ best start since 1993 when they began the season 7-1 and went on to lose in the Super Bowl. Up next, they meet the Jets on the road.

Carolina Panthers 5.5

The Panthers lost to the Falcons in overtime in Week 8. They fall to 2-6 entering Week 9’s matchup with the Bengals.

Chicago Bears 6.5

The Bears scored 29 points in their loss to the Cowboys in Week 8. It was the most points allowed by the Cowboys’ defense, a good sign that the Bears’ offense is shaping up as the midway point of the season approaches.

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

Cincinnati is now 0-3 in divisional play after their Monday Night loss to the Browns. They enter Week 9’s matchup with the Panthers split at .500.

Cleveland Browns 8.5

The Browns dominated their rival Bengals in Week 8. They are 3-5 heading into the bye week.

Dallas Cowboys 8.5

The Cowboys scored 49 points on their way to a win over the Bears in Week 8. They are on the bye in Week 9 and will return to meet the Packers in Week 10.

Denver Broncos 9.5

The Broncos snapped their losing streak to improve to 3-5 with Week 8’s win over the Jaguars. The teams faced off in London for the third and final international game of the NFL season. Denver came from behind twice to secure the 21-17 win. They have a bye in Week 9 and will return to face the Titans in Week 10.

Detroit Lions 6.5

The Lions dropped their sixth loss of the season to the Dolphins in Week 8. They came out strong and had a 27-17 lead at the half, but a second-half demise resulted in a single-digit loss. In Week 9, they face the Packers, who are on a four-game losing skid.

Green Bay Packers 10.5

The Packers are simply falling apart. They dropped their fourth straight to the Bills in Week 8. A failure to the 1-6 Lions next week would cause even more concern regarding the team’s playoff hopes.

Houston Texans 4.5

The Texans fall to 1-5-1 with a loss to the Titans in Week 8. They gained just 161 yards, with 90 coming on the final drive. Week 9 presents the challenge of facing the undefeated Eagles at home.

Indianapolis Colts 7.5

The Colts fall to 3-4-1 with Week 8’s loss to the Commanders. In his first career start, quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 200 yards. Though he did not power the Colts to a win, his performance showed promise for the team’s near future. Up next, they meet the Patriots on the road.

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

The Jaguars dropped their sixth contest of the season to the Broncos in London. Similarly to their other losses this season, the team had a lead in the final minutes of play, only to lose by single digits. They enter Week 9’s contest against the Raiders with a dismal record of 2-6.

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5

The Chiefs had a bye in Week 8. They are 5-2 entering Week 9’s home matchup with the Titans.

Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

The Saints shut out the Raiders in Week 8. Despite coming off an encouraging win over the Texans in Week 7, they failed to build on that momentum and could not create any offensive action. They have some very winnable games on the schedule in the coming weeks, including the Jaguars, Colts, and Broncos. Their schedule gets much tougher after that, so these are must-win games if they are going to pass 7.5 wins.

Los Angeles Chargers 10.5

The Chargers had a bye in Week 8. In Week 9, they travel cross-country to face the Falcons in Atlanta.

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

The Rams got blown out by the 49ers in Week 8. They’ve now lost to San Francisco twice this season, which puts them at a disadvantage come playoff time. They are 3-4 entering their next matchup, facing a struggling Buccaneers team on the road.

Miami Dolphins 9.5

The Dolphins won their second straight game with Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback. He threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 31-27 win. Up next, they look for victory number six on the road against the Bears.

Minnesota Vikings 9.5

The Vikings won their sixth game of the season in Week 8 against the Cardinals. They didn’t skip a beat off the bye, scoring a season-high 34 points on their way to victory. They enter Week 9 first in their division and on a five-game win streak.

New England Patriots 8.5

The Patriots beat the Jets for the 13th straight time to improve to 4-4. Up next, they host the Colts before their Week 10 bye.

New Orleans Saints 8.5

The Saints dominated the Raiders in Week 8. Running back Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns on the way to New Orleans’ 24-0 shutout win. While they have a losing record at 3-5, they could still make a run at the top of the division. The NFC South is the weakest in the league, and the Bucs and Panthers have been struggling of late.

New York Giants 8.5

The Giants recorded their second loss of the season in Week 8 against the Seahawks. Daniel Jones completed just 4-of-14 passes of 10-plus air yards for 82 yards. Saquon Barkley, one of the team’s most consistent offensive threats, finished with just 53 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. The team is 6-2 heading into the bye week.

New York Jets 5.5

The Jets dropped their third loss of the season to the Patriots in Week 8. Quarterback Zach Wilson had a disappointing performance against the AFC foe, throwing three interceptions, including one on an attempted throwaway. The team needs just one more win to surpass their projected win total, but they are undoubtedly the underdogs in next week’s matchup with the Bills.

Philadelphia Eagles 9.5

The Eagles remain undefeated with a Week 8 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown lit up the offense, with Hurts throwing a career-high four touchdowns and Brown scoring three first-half touchdowns. In Week 9, Philly looks to continue the winning streak against the Texans.

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

Pittsburgh dropped their sixth loss of the season to the other team that hails from Pennsylvania. The Steelers’ defense did not stand a chance against the Eagles’ dynamic Hurts-Brown duo, resulting in a 35-13 loss. They have a bye in Week 9 and will return to face the Saints in Week 10.

San Francisco 49ers 9.5

The 49ers dropped their fourth game of the season to the Rams in Week 8. They are split at .500 heading into the bye week and still have some of their most challenging matchups left on the schedule.

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

The Seahawks hang on to first place in the NFC West with their Week 8 win over the Giants. They improve to 5-3 on the season and are proving to be a legitimate playoff contender. With multiple winnable games left on their schedule, they have a strong chance of meeting and surpassing their projected win total.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.5

With Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens, the Bucs have now lost three games in a row. Tampa Bay finished the first half with a 10-3 lead but allowed the Ravens to take control in the second. Up next, they face the Rams at home.

Tennessee Titans 9.5

Malik Willis took the reins at quarterback, filling in for an injured Ryan Tannehill in Week 8. He earned his first victory as a starter, mainly thanks to Derrick Henry, who put up 219 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. In Week 9, the Titans travel to Kansas City to Take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Washington Commanders 7.5

Entering Week 9, the Commanders are on a three-game win streak and more than halfway to their projected win total. Still left on their schedule a rematch with the currently undefeated Eagles and two meetings with the Giants.