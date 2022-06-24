2022 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

A 9-8 record was good enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to squeak into last year’s postseason before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15 in the Wild Card Round.

Entering 2022, Nick Sirianni and company certainly have higher expectations. Already boasting one of the league’s premier rushing attacks, the Eagles added some star power in the passing game, acquiring former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

If Philadelphia’s defense can hold up, it should be able to contend for an NFC East Division title.

Here is how the Eagles’ schedule shakes out, with the regular season starting in a little over two months.

Week 1 – @ Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Eagles square off against a Detroit Lions team that was outscored by a whopping 142 points last season. However, Detroit’s offense should be much improved with wideouts Jameson Williams and DJ Chark joining 2021’s leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Week 2 – vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Eagles fans will forever rue the day the franchise chose WR Jalen Reagor over fellow wideout Justin Jefferson. Now, they have the unwanted pleasure of witnessing Jefferson’s talents up close and personal when he and the Minnesota Vikings make their first trip to Philly since 2018 and in primetime, no less.

Week 3 – @ Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia’s first divisional clash comes against former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. The Eagles went 2-0 against Washington last season.

Week 4 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Eagles will welcome back their former Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, who was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last February. Following Urban Meyer’s disastrous tenure, the Jags should be a more competent football team under Pederson’s leadership.

Week 5 – @ Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET)

These two teams combined for 59 points in their last meeting back in 2020. Fortunately for Philadelphia, it will not have to deal with star-wideout DeAndre Hopkins, suspended for the season’s first six games following a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Week 6 – vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 16, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Philly has lost three consecutive games to its NFC East rival, its longest streak since losing four straight to the Dallas Cowboys from 2017-2019.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Coming off a bye, the Eagles welcome a Pittsburgh Steelers team that has not won in Philadelphia since 1965 (!) and could be facing a rookie quarterback in first-rounder Kenny Pickett.

Week 9 – @ Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia is a perfect 5-0 all-time against the Houston Texans.

Week 10 – vs. Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Quarterback Carson Wentz makes his much-anticipated return to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday Night Football. Wentz was nothing short of a train wreck his final year in Philly, and the Eagles faithful will likely let their feelings be known.

Week 11 – @ Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 p.m. ET)

An assistant under Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Nick Sirianni served as Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2020.

The Colts are on their fifth starting quarterback over the past five seasons, acquiring former Atlanta Falcons great Matt Ryan this offseason. How competitive Indianapolis will be at this stage of the season largely depends on the veteran QB’s performance.

Week 12 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m. ET)

The Eagles battle back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who will likely have adjusted to life without Davante Adams by the time these two teams meet.

Week 13 – vs. Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The revenge narrative is undoubtedly in play for A.J. Brown, who will want to show his old team they made a mistake in not meeting his contract demands.

Week 14 – @ New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Eagles embark on a crucial three-game December road trip, starting with a divisional showdown against the New York Giants. These two teams split the season series in 2021.

Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears (Dec 18, 1:00 p.m.)

Philadelphia has historically struggled at Soldier Field. However, with the Chicago Bears in rebuilding mode, this is a game the Eagles can ill-afford to lose this late in the season.

Week 16 – @ Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 16’s clash with the Cowboys could turn out to be the Eagles’ biggest game of the season. Philadelphia was blown out 41-21 in last year’s meeting at AT&T Stadium.

Week 17 – vs. New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Eagles return from a three-game road trip for a tilt against a New Orleans Saints squad that could still be in the playoff mix this late in the season. New Orleans is one of just four teams to post a winning record in each of the past five seasons.

Week 18 – vs. New York Giants (Jan. 8, TBA)

Philadelphia closes out the regular season with the second and final meeting with the Giants. With New York expected to be an improved squad in 2022, this game could be critical for both sides.