2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 10

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 10

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Texans 1 2 Panthers 2 5 Steelers 3 3 Raiders 4 6 Lions 5 1 Saints 6 8 Jaguars 7 4 Packers 8 9 Bears 9 12 Cardinals 10 13 Rams 11 14 Broncos 12 10 Browns 13 11 Colts 14 15 Commanders 15 16 Buccaneers 16 7 Falcons 17 20 49ers 18 17 Patriots 19 18 Bengals 20 19 Titans 21 26 Chargers 22 21 Seahawks 23 22 Jets 24 23 Dolphins 25 24 Ravens 26 25 Giants 27 28 Chiefs 28 27 Cowboys 29 30 Bills 30 31 Vikings 31 29 Eagles 32 32

Every year there are teams that over or underachieve relative to preseason prognostication. However, the difference between expectations and outcomes seems to be more pronounced this year. The Green Bay Packers continue to stand out as a severely underperforming team. The three-time defending NFC North champs failed to surround Aaron Rodgers with the requisite wide receivers, and their offense is worse because of it. Green Bay couldn’t get past the lowly Detroit Lions in Week 9, coming at the expense of its position in the standings. The slide continues, with the Packers projected to pick eighth in the upcoming draft.

But for every team that underachieves, there is a franchise on the opposite end of the spectrum. Although the Minnesota Vikings improved to the second-best record in the NFL, the New York Jets deserve the most credit for exceeding predicted outcomes. The Jets knocked off the Super Bowl frontrunners Buffalo Bills on Sunday, improving their record to 6-3 and putting themselves in control of their own destiny. New York is on a bye in Week 10 but faces the New England Patriots, Vikings, and Bills in three of their first four games back. How they respond in those contests will go a long way to determining their playoff fate.

Lastly, the Philadelphia Eagles remain immovable from their top-ranked perch. Philadelphia dispatched the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football last week, maintaining its perfect record. The Eagles have been in the top spot since the start of the season, and their only actual test comes against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on Christmas Eve. It’s conceivable that the Eagles will run through their opponents until then, leaving the Cowboys as the main barrier between them and a perfect season.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

The NFL trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, meaning draft picks won’t change hands until the end of the 2022 season. Nevertheless, it’s an excellent opportunity to recap which teams are best positioned to reload their coffers in Kansas City.

The rich will get richer, as the Eagles have two first-round picks to look forward to in April. Philadelphia possesses its top pick and New Orleans Saints’ first-rounder due to a trade at the 2022 NFL Draft. They are joined by the Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions as teams with multiple picks in the first round.

On the opposite end of that spectrum, the Saints, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are without first-round selections in the draft. The Dolphins had two first-round picks, trading one away to the Denver Broncos in the Bradley Chubb deal and forfeiting the other as a penalty for tampering in the offseason.

The most confusing round will be the sixth round, where almost nobody will pick in their expected slot. Twenty-two different transactions were made, with picks exchanging hands. We’ll leave it up to the experts to position teams appropriately, but exchanging sixth-round picks appears to have been a formality in any trade over the past couple of years.