2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 11

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.
This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.
2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 11
Team
Pick This Week
Pick Last Week
Texans
1
1
Raiders
2
4
Saints
3
6
Jaguars
4
7
Bears
5
9
Panthers
6
2
Steelers
7
3
Rams
8
11
Lions
9
5
Broncos
10
12
Browns
11
13
Packers
12
8
Falcons
13
17
Cardinals
14
10
Colts
15
14
Commanders
16
15
Buccaneers
17
16
49ers
18
18
Patriots
19
19
Chargers
20
22
Bengals
21
20
Seahawks
22
23
Titans
23
21
Jets
24
24
Cowboys
25
29
Bills
26
30
Ravens
27
26
Dolphins
28
25
Giants
29
27
Chiefs
30
28
Eagles
31
32
Vikings
32
31
It won’t be long until one team is called to the podium for the first overall selection in the upcoming NFL draft, and it’s looking more and more like that will be the Houston Texans. The AFC South basement dwellers dropped their fourth straight decision on Sunday, falling to 1-7-1 on the season and owning the inside track to the top pick in 2023. However, the Las Vegas Raiders appear intent on giving the Texans a run for their money. Las Vegas has just one win since Week 4 and have a daunting path to the end of the season. The difference between where these teams pick could be the Week 7 victory the Raiders claimed over the Texans.
The Texans have been static at the top of the draft, but for the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been displaced from their perch as the best team in the league. Granted, the Minnesota Vikings earned the distinction after their monumental victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. That win elevated the Vikings to 8-1 on the season, giving them an edge over the Eagles on the strength of a tiebreaker. With five of their next six games coming at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota has the inside track to the best regular season record.
Buffalo was the most notable team to fall in this week’s standings, losing their second consecutive game. The Bills were projected to pick 31st just a couple of weeks ago, falling to 26th after Sunday’s overtime loss. They can get back on the winning track against the Cleveland Browns, but their draft position will be dictated by how far they go in the postseason. Thankfully for Bills Mafia, there’s plenty of runway left in the campaign.
2023 NFL Draft Trades
Detroit Lions fans have patiently waited for years to put together consecutive wins, and even though they will be outside of the playoffs at the end of the season, they have four picks in the opening two rounds to look forward to in April. The team acquired the Los Angeles Rams’ first-round pick in the Matthew Stafford trade, adding the Vikings’ second-rounder when they traded away T.J. Hockenson. The Rams’ top selection could be much higher than anticipated, with the defending Super Bowl Champions slated to pick in the top ten.
Although they won’t feature as prominently at the top of the draft, owning three picks in the opening two rounds, the Texans can roll the dice on several prospects later. Houston has exclusive rights almost through the sixth round, with four selections to make.
We’ve seen the last of the draft picks change hands before the end of the season. However, there’s always some wheeling and dealing to look forward to on draft day.
