2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 11

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 11

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Texans 1 1 Raiders 2 4 Saints 3 6 Jaguars 4 7 Bears 5 9 Panthers 6 2 Steelers 7 3 Rams 8 11 Lions 9 5 Broncos 10 12 Browns 11 13 Packers 12 8 Falcons 13 17 Cardinals 14 10 Colts 15 14 Commanders 16 15 Buccaneers 17 16 49ers 18 18 Patriots 19 19 Chargers 20 22 Bengals 21 20 Seahawks 22 23 Titans 23 21 Jets 24 24 Cowboys 25 29 Bills 26 30 Ravens 27 26 Dolphins 28 25 Giants 29 27 Chiefs 30 28 Eagles 31 32 Vikings 32 31

It won’t be long until one team is called to the podium for the first overall selection in the upcoming NFL draft, and it’s looking more and more like that will be the Houston Texans. The AFC South basement dwellers dropped their fourth straight decision on Sunday, falling to 1-7-1 on the season and owning the inside track to the top pick in 2023. However, the Las Vegas Raiders appear intent on giving the Texans a run for their money. Las Vegas has just one win since Week 4 and have a daunting path to the end of the season. The difference between where these teams pick could be the Week 7 victory the Raiders claimed over the Texans.

The Texans have been static at the top of the draft, but for the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been displaced from their perch as the best team in the league. Granted, the Minnesota Vikings earned the distinction after their monumental victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. That win elevated the Vikings to 8-1 on the season, giving them an edge over the Eagles on the strength of a tiebreaker. With five of their next six games coming at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota has the inside track to the best regular season record.

Buffalo was the most notable team to fall in this week’s standings, losing their second consecutive game. The Bills were projected to pick 31st just a couple of weeks ago, falling to 26th after Sunday’s overtime loss. They can get back on the winning track against the Cleveland Browns, but their draft position will be dictated by how far they go in the postseason. Thankfully for Bills Mafia, there’s plenty of runway left in the campaign.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

Detroit Lions fans have patiently waited for years to put together consecutive wins, and even though they will be outside of the playoffs at the end of the season, they have four picks in the opening two rounds to look forward to in April. The team acquired the Los Angeles Rams’ first-round pick in the Matthew Stafford trade, adding the Vikings’ second-rounder when they traded away T.J. Hockenson. The Rams’ top selection could be much higher than anticipated, with the defending Super Bowl Champions slated to pick in the top ten.

Although they won’t feature as prominently at the top of the draft, owning three picks in the opening two rounds, the Texans can roll the dice on several prospects later. Houston has exclusive rights almost through the sixth round, with four selections to make.

We’ve seen the last of the draft picks change hands before the end of the season. However, there’s always some wheeling and dealing to look forward to on draft day.