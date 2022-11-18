BETTING NFL
12:48 PM, November 18, 2022

2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 11

Grant White

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts. 

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 11

Team

Pick This Week

Pick Last Week
Texans 1 1
Raiders 2 4

Saints

3

6
Jaguars 4 7

Bears

5

 9
Panthers 6 2

Steelers

7

3

Rams

8

11

Lions

 9

5
Broncos 10

12
Browns 11

13

Packers

12

8

Falcons

 13

17

Cardinals

14

10
Colts 15 14

Commanders

16

15

Buccaneers

 17 16
49ers 18

18

Patriots

19

 19

Chargers

20

22
Bengals 21 20

Seahawks

 22 23

Titans

23

21

Jets

24

24
Cowboys 25

29

Bills

26

 30

Ravens

 27 26
Dolphins 28

25
Giants 29

27
Chiefs

30

 28
Eagles 31 32

Vikings

32

 31

It won’t be long until one team is called to the podium for the first overall selection in the upcoming NFL draft, and it’s looking more and more like that will be the Houston Texans. The AFC South basement dwellers dropped their fourth straight decision on Sunday, falling to 1-7-1 on the season and owning the inside track to the top pick in 2023. However, the Las Vegas Raiders appear intent on giving the Texans a run for their money. Las Vegas has just one win since Week 4 and have a daunting path to the end of the season. The difference between where these teams pick could be the Week 7 victory the Raiders claimed over the Texans. 

The Texans have been static at the top of the draft, but for the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been displaced from their perch as the best team in the league. Granted, the Minnesota Vikings earned the distinction after their monumental victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. That win elevated the Vikings to 8-1 on the season, giving them an edge over the Eagles on the strength of a tiebreaker. With five of their next six games coming at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota has the inside track to the best regular season record. 

Buffalo was the most notable team to fall in this week’s standings, losing their second consecutive game. The Bills were projected to pick 31st just a couple of weeks ago, falling to 26th after Sunday’s overtime loss. They can get back on the winning track against the Cleveland Browns, but their draft position will be dictated by how far they go in the postseason. Thankfully for Bills Mafia, there’s plenty of runway left in the campaign.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

Detroit Lions fans have patiently waited for years to put together consecutive wins, and even though they will be outside of the playoffs at the end of the season, they have four picks in the opening two rounds to look forward to in April. The team acquired the Los Angeles Rams’ first-round pick in the Matthew Stafford trade, adding the Vikings’ second-rounder when they traded away T.J. Hockenson. The Rams’ top selection could be much higher than anticipated, with the defending Super Bowl Champions slated to pick in the top ten. 

Although they won’t feature as prominently at the top of the draft, owning three picks in the opening two rounds, the Texans can roll the dice on several prospects later. Houston has exclusive rights almost through the sixth round, with four selections to make. 

We’ve seen the last of the draft picks change hands before the end of the season. However, there’s always some wheeling and dealing to look forward to on draft day. 