2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 12

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.
This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.
2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 12
Team
Pick This Week
Pick Last Week
Texans
1
1
Bears
2
5
Panthers
3
6
Steelers
4
7
Rams
5
8
Raiders
6
2
Jaguars
7
4
Broncos
8
10
Browns
9
11
Saints
10
3
Packers
11
12
Cardinals
12
14
Lions
13
9
Colts
14
15
Falcons
15
13
Buccaneers
16
17
Chargers
17
20
Commanders
18
16
Seahawks
19
22
49ers
20
18
Jets
21
24
Patriots
22
19
Bengals
23
21
Titans
24
23
Giants
25
29
Dolphins
26
28
Cowboys
27
25
Bills
28
26
Ravens
29
27
Vikings
30
32
Chiefs
31
30
Eagles
32
31
The top ten teams in the NFL standings have remained relatively consistent. The Philadelphia Eagles eeked their way to victory in Week 11, needing a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback to get past the Indianapolis Colts. That win, paired with the Minnesota Vikings’ home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, propelled Philadelphia back to the top spot in the standings, with the Vikings falling two places to 30th overall. Other teams that aren’t at risk of dropping out of the top ten include the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens, all of whom are at least four games above .500, with convincing wins over their schedules. Of course, all of this is a moot point, as the draft order for the playoff teams will be determined by how far each team progresses in the postseason.
The static nature of the standings is also reflected among the worst teams in the league, with the bottom ten franchises maintaining the status quo. The Houston Texans remain the odds-on favorite to pick first in the upcoming draft. The Texans have fallen two wins behind the next closest teams, the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, leaving little hope that they will climb out of the basement.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a tough choice with their first pick in the draft. Pittsburgh selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall selection last year. With a quarterback group as deep as the 2023 class, they may be tempted to take a highly-projected signal caller with their top pick. However, if they believe that Pickett is a franchise cornerstone moving forward, they’ll have their choice of the skill position players with a top-five spot.
2023 NFL Draft Trades
The Los Angeles Rams are an interesting case study. The team mortgaged its future, trading away three of its top five picks in 2023, plus several picks last year, for a Super Bowl LVI win. With a ring on their finger, Sean McVay and company may not have any regrets, but the constant finagling may have sunk the team for years to come. The Detroit Lions are better for it this year and could potentially have two top-ten picks to bolster their roster.
Although the Denver Broncos were able to recoup some draft capital with the Bradley Chubb deal at the trade deadline, they are also filled with repentance after giving up their first and second-rounders for Russell Wilson. The benefit of hindsight quickly reveals how lopsided the trade was, with the AFC West basement dwellers trading away a top-ten pick for a losing record and an aging quarterback. Denver will draft in the Miami Dolphins’ spot, with most of the top position players likely having new homes before the Broncos will step to the podium.
Neither team faces an impossible climb back to relevance, but the path becomes much more challenging without top prospects leading the way.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.