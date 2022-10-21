BETTING NFL
12:29 PM, October 21, 2022

2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 7

Grant White Grant White

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts. 

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 7

Team

Pick This Week

Pick Last Week
Panthers 1 5
Raiders 2 3

Lions

 3

4
Texans 4 6

Commanders

5

1

Steelers

6

2

Saints

7

8
Jaguars 8 11
Broncos 9

12
Browns 10

13

Bears

11

 15

Cardinals

12

17

Buccaneers

 13 20

Seahawks

 14 7
49ers 15

21

Patriots

16

 9
Dolphins 17

23

Rams

18

10

Packers

19

25
Bengals 20 14

Ravens

 21 26

Falcons

 22

16
Colts 23 18

Titans

24

19

Jets

25

22

Chargers

26

24
Chiefs

27

 29
Cowboys 28

30
Giants 29

27

Vikings

30

 28

Bills

31

 31
Eagles 32 32

A humdrum Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears lifted the Washington Commanders out of last place, meaning we have a new team projected to pick first overall heading into Week 7.

The Carolina Panthers’ struggles are well-documented. They fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, Christian McCaffrey is reportedly on the trading block, and Baker Mayfield will have to earn the team’s starting quarterback job when he recovers from his left ankle injury. It’s no surprise to see the team fall to 1-5 on the season and move into the top draft slot entering this week’s action. The Panthers have a marginal lead over the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans, who are all stuck at one win. 

It can’t be all bad news, with several teams making surprising moves up the standing. Few people thought the New York Jets would compete this season, but they are 4-2 and continuing their climb up the projected draft board. They are joined by the Atlanta Falcons, who are the cream of the NFC South crop and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. 

The reigning conference champions both pulled out victories in Week 6, making big moves up the standings. The Los Angeles Rams are heading into their bye week with a share of the division lead and will be well-rested when they host their co-leaders, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 8. Similarly, a win against the New Orleans Saints has moved the Cincinnati Bengals into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. 

However, no one is touching the Philadelphia Eagles, who continue to prey on their opponents and lead the NFL standings with a perfect 6-0 record.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

The most intriguing name on the trade block is McCaffrey, who would presumably command at least one first-round draft pick if he is dealt. Although injuries have limited his effectiveness over the past couple of seasons, the former All-Pro running back has eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in five straight contests, finding paydirt three times. 

If they hadn’t already traded away all of their draft picks, the Rams would be a natural fit for McCaffrey. LA has accumulated the second-fewest rushing yards this season and has lofty ambitions to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Behind them, you’ll find the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who could be even more desperate to make a significant move. Leonard Fournette has run for more than 65 yards just once this season and is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, the second-worst total of his career. Tom Brady and McCaffrey would form an unstoppable backfield, and the Bucs have the draft capital to make it work. 

Otherwise, there has been no movement of draft picks. But that could change as teams become desperate to make the most of the 2022 season.  