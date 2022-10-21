2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 7

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 7

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Panthers 1 5 Raiders 2 3 Lions 3 4 Texans 4 6 Commanders 5 1 Steelers 6 2 Saints 7 8 Jaguars 8 11 Broncos 9 12 Browns 10 13 Bears 11 15 Cardinals 12 17 Buccaneers 13 20 Seahawks 14 7 49ers 15 21 Patriots 16 9 Dolphins 17 23 Rams 18 10 Packers 19 25 Bengals 20 14 Ravens 21 26 Falcons 22 16 Colts 23 18 Titans 24 19 Jets 25 22 Chargers 26 24 Chiefs 27 29 Cowboys 28 30 Giants 29 27 Vikings 30 28 Bills 31 31 Eagles 32 32

A humdrum Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears lifted the Washington Commanders out of last place, meaning we have a new team projected to pick first overall heading into Week 7.

The Carolina Panthers’ struggles are well-documented. They fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, Christian McCaffrey is reportedly on the trading block, and Baker Mayfield will have to earn the team’s starting quarterback job when he recovers from his left ankle injury. It’s no surprise to see the team fall to 1-5 on the season and move into the top draft slot entering this week’s action. The Panthers have a marginal lead over the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans, who are all stuck at one win.

It can’t be all bad news, with several teams making surprising moves up the standing. Few people thought the New York Jets would compete this season, but they are 4-2 and continuing their climb up the projected draft board. They are joined by the Atlanta Falcons, who are the cream of the NFC South crop and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead.

The reigning conference champions both pulled out victories in Week 6, making big moves up the standings. The Los Angeles Rams are heading into their bye week with a share of the division lead and will be well-rested when they host their co-leaders, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 8. Similarly, a win against the New Orleans Saints has moved the Cincinnati Bengals into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.

However, no one is touching the Philadelphia Eagles, who continue to prey on their opponents and lead the NFL standings with a perfect 6-0 record.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

The most intriguing name on the trade block is McCaffrey, who would presumably command at least one first-round draft pick if he is dealt. Although injuries have limited his effectiveness over the past couple of seasons, the former All-Pro running back has eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in five straight contests, finding paydirt three times.

If they hadn’t already traded away all of their draft picks, the Rams would be a natural fit for McCaffrey. LA has accumulated the second-fewest rushing yards this season and has lofty ambitions to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Behind them, you’ll find the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who could be even more desperate to make a significant move. Leonard Fournette has run for more than 65 yards just once this season and is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, the second-worst total of his career. Tom Brady and McCaffrey would form an unstoppable backfield, and the Bucs have the draft capital to make it work.

Otherwise, there has been no movement of draft picks. But that could change as teams become desperate to make the most of the 2022 season.