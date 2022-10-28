2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 8

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 8

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Lions 1 3 Texans 2 4 Steelers 3 6 Saints 4 7 Jaguars 5 8 Broncos 6 9 Browns 7 10 Panthers 8 1 Raiders 9 2 Commanders 10 5 Buccaneers 11 13 49ers 12 15 Patriots 13 16 Packers 14 19 Bears 15 11 Falcons 26 22 Cardinals 17 12 Rams 18 18 Colts 19 23 Seahawks 20 14 Dolphins 21 17 Chargers 22 26 Bengals 23 20 Ravens 24 21 Titans 25 24 Jets 26 25 Chiefs 27 27 Cowboys 28 28 Vikings 29 30 Bills 30 31 Giants 31 29 Eagles 32 32

If you had the New York Giants sitting second in the league through the first seven weeks of the season, I’d love to know where you get your crystal balls from. The Giants won their fourth game in a row on Sunday, coming from behind to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. That was their sixth win of the season, putting them ahead of the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, who both had byes in Week 7. Coaching has made all the difference for them as they have emerged as the team of destiny in the NFC East.

The same can be said for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, albeit with contrasting results. The Bucs dropped their second consecutive game, losing to a subpar Carolina Panthers squad, scoring a pitiful three points. That makes it four losses in their previous five outings for the Bucs, who have fallen to the 11th slot in the standings. Still, Tampa leads the NFC South by virtue of a tiebreaker and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. However, if they continue to falter, a top-ten draft pick is likely in their future.

Another all-time great is struggling, with Aaron Rodgers failing to throw for more than 250 yards twice through seven games. The four-time MVP is dragging his team down with him, with the Green Bay Packers now tied with the Chicago Bears with identical 3-4 records. Things aren’t getting any easier for the Packers, with a meeting against the Buffalo Bills on tap.

Don’t be surprised if the bottom three picks of the draft remain unchanged for the rest of the season. The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are contending against some of the best teams in the league, while the Houston Texans are getting everything they deserve after years of trading away franchise players.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams could be willing to part with draft capital to make a run at things now. Christian McCaffrey was the first domino to fall last week, and teams could be desperate to make a play on a starter to salvage the rest of the season.

Naturally, the Bucs and Packers could be willing to part with upcoming selections to extend the shelf life of their current rosters. However, after a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers and a win from the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, the gap in the AFC West isn’t as pronounced as it may seem. That could lead the Raiders to make a play for a key defensive cornerback or safety as they look to shore up their secondary.

The flip side of that equation is teams like the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, who mortgaged their futures for a chance to win now, only to watch their teams struggle. If neither team picks it up, it could be the first of several long seasons for those franchises.