2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 8

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.
This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.
2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 8
Team
Pick This Week
Pick Last Week
Lions
1
3
Texans
2
4
Steelers
3
6
Saints
4
7
Jaguars
5
8
Broncos
6
9
Browns
7
10
Panthers
8
1
Raiders
9
2
Commanders
10
5
Buccaneers
11
13
49ers
12
15
Patriots
13
16
Packers
14
19
Bears
15
11
Falcons
26
22
Cardinals
17
12
Rams
18
18
Colts
19
23
Seahawks
20
14
Dolphins
21
17
Chargers
22
26
Bengals
23
20
Ravens
24
21
Titans
25
24
Jets
26
25
Chiefs
27
27
Cowboys
28
28
Vikings
29
30
Bills
30
31
Giants
31
29
Eagles
32
32
If you had the New York Giants sitting second in the league through the first seven weeks of the season, I’d love to know where you get your crystal balls from. The Giants won their fourth game in a row on Sunday, coming from behind to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. That was their sixth win of the season, putting them ahead of the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, who both had byes in Week 7. Coaching has made all the difference for them as they have emerged as the team of destiny in the NFC East.
The same can be said for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, albeit with contrasting results. The Bucs dropped their second consecutive game, losing to a subpar Carolina Panthers squad, scoring a pitiful three points. That makes it four losses in their previous five outings for the Bucs, who have fallen to the 11th slot in the standings. Still, Tampa leads the NFC South by virtue of a tiebreaker and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. However, if they continue to falter, a top-ten draft pick is likely in their future.
Another all-time great is struggling, with Aaron Rodgers failing to throw for more than 250 yards twice through seven games. The four-time MVP is dragging his team down with him, with the Green Bay Packers now tied with the Chicago Bears with identical 3-4 records. Things aren’t getting any easier for the Packers, with a meeting against the Buffalo Bills on tap.
Don’t be surprised if the bottom three picks of the draft remain unchanged for the rest of the season. The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are contending against some of the best teams in the league, while the Houston Texans are getting everything they deserve after years of trading away franchise players.
2023 NFL Draft Trades
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams could be willing to part with draft capital to make a run at things now. Christian McCaffrey was the first domino to fall last week, and teams could be desperate to make a play on a starter to salvage the rest of the season.
Naturally, the Bucs and Packers could be willing to part with upcoming selections to extend the shelf life of their current rosters. However, after a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers and a win from the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, the gap in the AFC West isn’t as pronounced as it may seem. That could lead the Raiders to make a play for a key defensive cornerback or safety as they look to shore up their secondary.
The flip side of that equation is teams like the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, who mortgaged their futures for a chance to win now, only to watch their teams struggle. If neither team picks it up, it could be the first of several long seasons for those franchises.
