2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 9

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 9

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Lions 1 1 Texans 2 2 Steelers 3 3 Jaguars 4 5 Panthers 5 8 Raiders 6 9 Buccaneers 7 11 Saints 8 4 Packers 9 14 Broncos 10 6 Browns 11 7 Bears 12 15 Cardinals 13 17 Rams 14 18 Colts 15 19 Commanders 16 10 49ers 17 12 Patriots 18 13 Bengals 19 23 Falcons 20 16 Chargers 21 22 Seahawks 22 20 Jets 23 26 Dolphins 24 21 Ravens 25 24 Titans 26 25 Chiefs 27 27 Giants 28 31 Vikings 29 29 Cowboys 30 28 Bills 31 30 Eagles 32 32

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have fallen on hard times, dropping into the bottom ten teams in the league. Using the Super Bowl futures board from BetMGM as a measuring stick, bettors believe that the Tom Brady-led Bucs have a better chance of making a run this season than the wide receiver-less Packers. Tampa Bay has dropped to +2500 to win the Super Bowl, compared to the Packers’ less-inspiring +5000. Part of what comes into play is the Buccaneers competing in the underwhelming NFC South, whereas Green Bay needs some help to catch the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

You could include the Denver Broncos in the underperforming relative to pre-season expectations conversation. When Denver traded for Russell Wilson, they quickly shot to the top of the futures board. However, they have ranked among the worst teams since the start of the season and are slated to pick tenth.

You’ll find teams like the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants on the opposite end of that spectrum. With a win over the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons moved to 4-4 on the season, putting themselves in the top 12. That’s where the Giants have been positioned all season, albeit they are coming off a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Nevertheless, New York is hanging with the elite squads of the NFC and is 6-2 through eight games.

It doesn’t appear that anyone is getting close to the Philadelphia Eagles or Buffalo Bills, who lead the NFL standings. Expectations continue to rise as both teams are cemented as title contenders.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

The bottom three teams in the league remained unchanged, and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it clear that they are looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. The once-proud franchise traded away third-year wideout Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick. That was one of many trades from the NFL trade deadline in which draft picks changed hands.

Arguably, the biggest splash came from the Miami Dolphins, who acquired Bradley Chubb from the Broncos for Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Clearly, the Fins believe in their current roster and have added a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. Conversely, the Broncos conceded that they aren’t in the running, needing to recuperate lost draft capital from the Wilson deal.

Miami wasn’t done there. Needing to replace Edmonds’s production in the backfield, the team traded for former San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Niners got a 2023 fifth-round pick out of the exchange and didn’t need Wilson Jr. after trading for Christian McCaffrey a week earlier.

Running backs were en vogue this week, with the Bills making a move for Indianapolis Colts’ pass-catching back Nyheim Hines. Buffalo gave up Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick for Hines, who joins the league’s top offense.

The last of the noteworthy trades included a player who isn’t even playing this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars dealt conditional fifth-round picks in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2024 to the Atlanta Falcons for Calvin Ridley. The conditions pertain to Ridley’s playing status over the upcoming seasons, but the Jags have a potential game-changer if Ridley returns to the gridiron.