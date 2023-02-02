BETTING NFL
12:55 PM, February 2, 2023

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Super Bowl LVII

Grant White Grant White

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts. 

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Super Bowl LVII

Team

Pick This Week

Pick Last Week

Bears

1

 2
Texans 2 1

Cardinals

3

4
Colts 4 5
Broncos 5 (Seahawks)

3

Rams

6 (Lions)

6
Raiders 7 8

Falcons

 8

7
Panthers 9 9

Saints

10 (Eagles)

10

Titans

11

11
Browns 12 (Texans)

12

Jets

13

13

Patriots

14

 22

Packers

15

16

Commanders

16

14

Steelers

17

15

Lions

 18

17

Buccaneers

 19 21

Seahawks

 20 19
Dolphins 21 (Forfeited)

18

Chargers

22

25

Ravens

 23 24
Vikings 24 27
Jaguars 25 20
Giants 26

23
Cowboys 27

28
Bills 28 30
Bengals 29

28

49ers

30 (Broncos)

 29
Chiefs

31

 31
Eagles 32 32

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are left to lament what could have been after their exit in the Championship Round. Now, both teams look squarely ahead to bolstering their squads through the draft. 

The Bengals were dethroned as AFC Champions, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in four tries. Tied at 20 with 30 seconds to go, Cincinnati punted the ball 54-yards, which Skyy Moore fielded. Moore returned the ball 29 yards, setting up a short field for the Chiefs. Joseph Ossai probably regrets pushing Patrick Mahomes out of bounds, as the 15 free yards set up the game-winning field goal. Still, there’s no shame in back-to-back AFC Championship appearances or picking fourth-last in the draft.

Even though the Niners will have to wait until the second round to make their first pick, they have a lot to celebrate after another deep playoff run. San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship for the third time in four years with their third-string quarterback under center. 

Alas, the Brock Purdy injury on the 49ers’ opening drive sunk them against the Philadelphia Eagles, but there should be optimism that San Francisco can run things back in 2023. The Niners will likely have another quarterback controversy heading into next season.

Clearly, Purdy was more than effective at operating the team’s offense. However, he was drafted as an insurance plan behind former third-overall selection Trey Lance. Jimmy Garoppolo is an impending free agent, but if we’ve learned anything from the past few seasons, there will be no urgency to deal Lance or Purdy ahead of next season. Moreover, drafting a quarterback won’t be high on the Niners’ priority list.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

We have a trade!
 
Ironically, the first-round pick the Niners traded to acquire Lance at the 2021 NFL Draft was used to help the Denver Broncos secure Sean Payton as head coach. 
 
Originally, San Francisco dealt its top picks in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 drafts, along with a third-round selection to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the third-overall selection used to draft Lance. 
 
Subsequently, amid their hot start to the season, and in an attempt to bolster their postseason chances, the Dolphins traded the pick to the Broncos. The total transaction was Miami sending the pick, a 2024 fourth-round selection, and Chase Edmonds to the Broncos in exchange for Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. 

 
It’s worth noting this was the Broncos’ only first-round pick after getting fleeced in the Russell Wilson deal. Still, that didn’t stop them from moving the selection and a 2024 second-rounder to the New Orleans Saints for coach Payton. 
 
Payton’s resume speaks for itself, and the Broncos needed help after getting bucked around with Nathaniel Hackett holding the reigns. However, it remains to be seen how quickly Denver can do an about-face with limited draft capital and an aging quarterback. 
 
The deal was much-needed for the Saints, who were without their first-round selection in this year’s draft.
 
With just one game left in the season and the draft quickly approaching, surely more trades are on the horizon.