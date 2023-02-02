It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Super Bowl LVII

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Bears 1 2 Texans 2 1 Cardinals 3 4 Colts 4 5 Broncos 5 (Seahawks) 3 Rams 6 (Lions) 6 Raiders 7 8 Falcons 8 7 Panthers 9 9 Saints 10 (Eagles) 10 Titans 11 11 Browns 12 (Texans) 12 Jets 13 13 Patriots 14 22 Packers 15 16 Commanders 16 14 Steelers 17 15 Lions 18 17 Buccaneers 19 21 Seahawks 20 19 Dolphins 21 (Forfeited) 18 Chargers 22 25 Ravens 23 24 Vikings 24 27 Jaguars 25 20 Giants 26 23 Cowboys 27 28 Bills 28 30 Bengals 29 28 49ers 30 (Broncos) 29 Chiefs 31 31 Eagles 32 32

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are left to lament what could have been after their exit in the Championship Round. Now, both teams look squarely ahead to bolstering their squads through the draft.

The Bengals were dethroned as AFC Champions, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in four tries. Tied at 20 with 30 seconds to go, Cincinnati punted the ball 54-yards, which Skyy Moore fielded. Moore returned the ball 29 yards, setting up a short field for the Chiefs. Joseph Ossai probably regrets pushing Patrick Mahomes out of bounds, as the 15 free yards set up the game-winning field goal. Still, there’s no shame in back-to-back AFC Championship appearances or picking fourth-last in the draft.

Even though the Niners will have to wait until the second round to make their first pick, they have a lot to celebrate after another deep playoff run. San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship for the third time in four years with their third-string quarterback under center.

Alas, the Brock Purdy injury on the 49ers’ opening drive sunk them against the Philadelphia Eagles, but there should be optimism that San Francisco can run things back in 2023. The Niners will likely have another quarterback controversy heading into next season.

Clearly, Purdy was more than effective at operating the team’s offense. However, he was drafted as an insurance plan behind former third-overall selection Trey Lance. Jimmy Garoppolo is an impending free agent, but if we’ve learned anything from the past few seasons, there will be no urgency to deal Lance or Purdy ahead of next season. Moreover, drafting a quarterback won’t be high on the Niners’ priority list.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

We have a trade!

Ironically, the first-round pick the Niners traded to acquire Lance at the 2021 NFL Draft was used to help the Denver Broncos secure Sean Payton as head coach.

Originally, San Francisco dealt its top picks in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 drafts, along with a third-round selection to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the third-overall selection used to draft Lance.