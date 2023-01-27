2023 NFL Draft Order Entering the Championship Round
Grant White
It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.
This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.
Team
Pick This Week
Pick Last Week
Bears
1
2
Texans
2
1
Cardinals
3
4
Colts
4
5
Broncos
5 (Seahawks)
3
Rams
6 (Lions)
6
Raiders
7
8
Falcons
8
7
Panthers
9
9
Saints
10 (Eagles)
10
Titans
11
11
Browns
12 (Texans)
12
Jets
13
13
Patriots
14
22
Packers
15
16
Commanders
16
14
Steelers
17
15
Lions
18
17
Buccaneers
19
21
Seahawks
20
19
Dolphins
21 (Forfeited)
18
Chargers
22
25
Ravens
23
24
Vikings
24
27
Jaguars
25
20
Giants
26
23
Cowboys
27
28
Bills
28
30
Bengals
29
28
49ers
30 (Broncos)
29
Chiefs
31
31
Eagles
32
32
There was very little movement on the NFL Draft board this past week. The top 24 slots were already secured, and only four teams’ fates would be determined after the Divisional Round.
Alas, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ unexpected run came to an end. Eight weeks into the season, the Jags had two wins and looked dead in the water. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Jacksonville won seven of its last nine games, clinching its first division crown since 2017. Two late turnovers halted a furious comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs, relegating the Jags to the 25th selection.
Likewise, the New York Giants weren’t expected to compete this year. A new coach, floundering quarterback, and perpetually injured star running back left little hope the team would climb back to relevancy. Yet, the Giants competed against some of the best teams in the league en route to a Divisional Round loss to their division rivals. Although it wasn’t the outcome Giants were hoping for, they wildly exceeded preseason prognostications.
The Dallas Cowboys season came to a crashing halt in a way that only Mike McCarthy could engineer. Down seven, McCarthy trotted out Ezekiel Elliott as the center, with no other offensive linemen. Predictably, Zeke was exploded on the snap, leaving Dak Prescott with just a few seconds to make a throw. KaVontae Turpin made the grab but absorbed a punishing hit that nearly sent him back to the line of scrimmage. After a play call like that, the Cowboys don’t even deserve the 27th selection they ended up with.
Three teams rose above the rest in the AFC this season, and there were only spots for two of them in the Championship Game. The Buffalo Bills were the odd team out, getting dismantled at home by the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a hell of a run for the Bills, and the 28th pick is the only consolation for another early playoff exit.
2023 NFL Draft Trades
First-round picks traded hands frequently over the past year, but most teams look back with regret at the draft capital they gave up.
The Los Angeles Rams mortgaged their future for last year’s Super Bowl, leaving the team with just a handful of selections in this year’s draft. Their earliest pick comes in the second round, one of the team’s two picks before Round 6.
Similarly, the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns will watch the first round without drafting a player. The Saints had a chance in the NFC South, falling one win short of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the playoff berth. Cleveland was never really in the playoff conversation, but they generated plenty of chatter after dealing three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson.
Although the Denver Broncos were able to recover a first-round pick from the San Franciso 49ers, it won’t be the same quality of player they could have gotten from the fifth overall spot. Instead, the Seattle Seahawks get to select someone who best suits their re-tooling.
