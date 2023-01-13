It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.
This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.
2023 NFL Draft Order Entering the Wild Card Round
Team
Pick This Week
Pick Last Week
Bears
1
2
Texans
2
1
Cardinals
3
4
Colts
4
5
Broncos
5
3
Rams
6
6
Raiders
7
8
Falcons
8
7
Panthers
9
9
Saints
10
10
Titans
11
11
Browns
12
12
Jets
13
13
Patriots
14
22
Packers
15
16
Commanders
16
14
Steelers
17
15
Lions
18
17
Buccaneers
19
21
Seahawks
20
19
Jaguars
21
20
Dolphins
22
18
Giants
23
23
Ravens
24
24
Chargers
25
25
Cowboys
26
28
Bengals
27
26
Vikings
28
27
49ers
29
29
Bills
30
30
Chiefs
31
31
Eagles
32
32
Evidently, the Houston Texans don’t care about picking first in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston spent most of the season virtually guaranteed the top spot until they ran hot to end the season. The Texans won two of their last three games, pulling themselves out of the first overall slot. Their rise couldn’t have been more climactic. Down seven with less than a minute to go, Davis Mills found Jordan Akins 28 yards downfield for a score. Rather than playing it safe, the Texans went for two, assuring themselves of their third win and moving them ahead of the Chicago Bears in the standings.
The win came at the expense of the Indianapolis Colts, who dropped their seventh straight decision. Consequently, they moved up one spot and will choose from the four-slot in the draft. The Arizona Cardinals also continued their slide and will pick between the AFC South basement dwellers.
New England Patriots fans will lament the missed opportunities from last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones threw three interceptions, and Nyheim Hines returned two kick-offs for touchdowns, turning the tide on the Pats’ playoff hopes. Surely, Bill Belichick will use the 14th selection wisely, bolstering New England’s chances next season.
It wasn’t all downward movement on the board, as several teams are worse off because of their improved play at the end of the year. The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t earn their third win until the middle of November, going 2-6 through the first nine weeks of the season. Undeterred, Mike Tomlin led the Steelers to a 9-8 record, winning the season’s last four games. In doing so, Pittsburgh avoided its first losing season since 2003 but occupy the 17th spot in the draft.
With that, the bottom 18 picks of the draft are set, and we await the exciting conclusion of the postseason to see where teams are seeded as they are eliminated.
2023 NFL Draft Trades
One of the semi-surprising outcomes from Week 18 was the Denver Broncos knocking off the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular season finale. Although, based on the line movement at BetMGM, the outcome was easily predicted. The Broncos opened as +3 home underdogs before the line swung nine points, with Denver closing as -6 chalk. With the victory, the Broncos moved from third overall to fifth. However, the team that is worse off because of it is the Seattle Seahawks, who own Denver’s first-round selection after the Russell Wilson trade/debacle.
The fifth overall selection will be the Seahawks’ only pick in the top 18, and many thanks are owed to the Detroit Lions. Detroit’s playoff fate was sealed less than an hour before Sunday Night Football kick-off. By virtue of the Seahawks’ win, the Lions were eliminated from postseason contention.
Still, they embraced the role of spoiler, knocking off their hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers, and keeping Aaron Rodgers and company out of the postseason. Consequently, the Lions pick 18th, with the Packers sliding down to 15. But we can’t forget the Lions have two first-round selections and will also be drafting in the Los Angeles Rams spots. That gives them some wiggle room to move up or down the draft board, depending on needs and how the first few picks play out.
We’ve got the excitement of the playoffs to look forward to, but it won’t be long before the draft takes center stage.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.