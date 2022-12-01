BETTING NFL
01:03 PM, December 1, 2022

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 13

Grant White

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts. 

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

Team

Pick This Week

Pick Last Week
Texans 1 1

Bears

2

 2

Rams

3

5
Broncos 4

8

Saints

5

10

Packers

6

11
Panthers 7 3

Cardinals

8

12

Steelers

9

4
Raiders 10 6
Jaguars 11 7

Lions

 12

13
Browns 13

9
Colts 14 14

Falcons

 15

15

Buccaneers

 16 16

Seahawks

 17 19

Patriots

18

 22

Chargers

19

17

Commanders

20

18

Titans

21

24
49ers 22

20

Jets

23

21
Giants 24

25
Bengals 25 23

Ravens

 26 29
Dolphins 27

26
Cowboys 28

27

Bills

29

 28
Vikings 30 30
Chiefs

31

 31
Eagles 32 32

The glass-half-empty perspective for the Houston Texans is that things look bleak for the league’s worst team. Through 11 games, Houston has one win and the probability of them climbing out of the top pick in the draft seems worse with each passing week. From a glass-half-full view, the Texans will assure themselves of an immediate impact player with the first selection in 2023. Week 13’s contest against the Cleveland Browns is their best chance of victory until they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts over the last two weeks of the season. Motivation will be high as they host Deshaun Watson following the tumultuous end of his time with the Texans. 

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints were two of the biggest fallers in this week’s projected draft order, with each team tumbling five spots in the standings. Aaron Rodgers’s rib injury is unlikely to sideline the signal-caller. However, the team has indicated they could transition to the Jordan Love-era late in the year if the Packers are eliminated from playoff contention. Green Bay is almost guaranteed a pick in the top half of the draft, a spot they could finally use to select a top wide receiver to pair with their future quarterback. 

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals continued their climb up the standings, moving up two places to 25th in the draft order. The Bengals have won five of six, tying the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North. Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is a rematch of last season’s conference championship. It could foreshadow what to expect in the penultimate week of the season. 

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are holding steady as the best team in the league. A loss to the Washington Commanders is in the rearview mirror, and the Eagles can focus on what comes next. Three of their next four opponents currently occupy a playoff spot, including two division rivals. The Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings are within one win of the Eagles, meaning they can’t afford any slip-ups if they want to assure themselves of home-field advantage through the playoffs.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

Another week, another loss for the Los Angeles Rams, who don’t possess a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That spot belongs to the Detroit Lions, who acquired the draft capital in the Matthew Stafford trade. Nevertheless, Los Angeles will pick near the top of the second and third rounds, which they could use to fill some of the many gaping holes on their roster. 

Detroit isn’t out of the playoff race in the NFC, and with the Rams’ first-rounder in hand, they can put their best product on the field in hopes of snapping their six-year playoff drought. They don’t have an inconceivable path to the postseason. All four NFC East teams are ahead of them in the standings, and with division battles moving into the forefront to end the season, they could get some help from the NFL’s top contenders.

Lastly, the Chicago Bears have taken a firm stance at the bottom of the standings. A comedy of errors made it seem like Nathan Peterman would get his first start in the NFL since 2018. It was all for naught as Trevor Siemian played through the injury incurred in warmups, but it’s a good indicator of what to expect from the Bears to end the season. 