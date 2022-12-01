It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 13

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Texans 1 1 Bears 2 2 Rams 3 5 Broncos 4 8 Saints 5 10 Packers 6 11 Panthers 7 3 Cardinals 8 12 Steelers 9 4 Raiders 10 6 Jaguars 11 7 Lions 12 13 Browns 13 9 Colts 14 14 Falcons 15 15 Buccaneers 16 16 Seahawks 17 19 Patriots 18 22 Chargers 19 17 Commanders 20 18 Titans 21 24 49ers 22 20 Jets 23 21 Giants 24 25 Bengals 25 23 Ravens 26 29 Dolphins 27 26 Cowboys 28 27 Bills 29 28 Vikings 30 30 Chiefs 31 31 Eagles 32 32

The glass-half-empty perspective for the Houston Texans is that things look bleak for the league’s worst team. Through 11 games, Houston has one win and the probability of them climbing out of the top pick in the draft seems worse with each passing week. From a glass-half-full view, the Texans will assure themselves of an immediate impact player with the first selection in 2023. Week 13’s contest against the Cleveland Browns is their best chance of victory until they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts over the last two weeks of the season. Motivation will be high as they host Deshaun Watson following the tumultuous end of his time with the Texans.

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints were two of the biggest fallers in this week’s projected draft order, with each team tumbling five spots in the standings. Aaron Rodgers’s rib injury is unlikely to sideline the signal-caller. However, the team has indicated they could transition to the Jordan Love-era late in the year if the Packers are eliminated from playoff contention. Green Bay is almost guaranteed a pick in the top half of the draft, a spot they could finally use to select a top wide receiver to pair with their future quarterback.

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals continued their climb up the standings, moving up two places to 25th in the draft order. The Bengals have won five of six, tying the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North. Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is a rematch of last season’s conference championship. It could foreshadow what to expect in the penultimate week of the season.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are holding steady as the best team in the league. A loss to the Washington Commanders is in the rearview mirror, and the Eagles can focus on what comes next. Three of their next four opponents currently occupy a playoff spot, including two division rivals. The Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings are within one win of the Eagles, meaning they can’t afford any slip-ups if they want to assure themselves of home-field advantage through the playoffs.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

Another week, another loss for the Los Angeles Rams, who don’t possess a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That spot belongs to the Detroit Lions, who acquired the draft capital in the Matthew Stafford trade. Nevertheless, Los Angeles will pick near the top of the second and third rounds, which they could use to fill some of the many gaping holes on their roster.

Detroit isn’t out of the playoff race in the NFC, and with the Rams’ first-rounder in hand, they can put their best product on the field in hopes of snapping their six-year playoff drought. They don’t have an inconceivable path to the postseason. All four NFC East teams are ahead of them in the standings, and with division battles moving into the forefront to end the season, they could get some help from the NFL’s top contenders.

Lastly, the Chicago Bears have taken a firm stance at the bottom of the standings. A comedy of errors made it seem like Nathan Peterman would get his first start in the NFL since 2018. It was all for naught as Trevor Siemian played through the injury incurred in warmups, but it’s a good indicator of what to expect from the Bears to end the season.