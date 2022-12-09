It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 14

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Texans 1 1 Bears 2 2 Rams 3 3 Broncos 4 4 Saints 5 5 Jaguars 6 11 Panthers 7 7 Cardinals 8 8 Colts 9 14 Packers 10 6 Falcons 11 15 Steelers 12 9 Raiders 13 10 Lions 14 12 Browns 15 13 Buccaneers 16 16 Patriots 17 18 Chargers 18 19 Commanders 19 20 Titans 20 21 Seahawks 21 17 Jets 22 23 Giants 23 24 49ers 24 22 Dolphins 25 27 Bengals 26 25 Ravens 27 26 Chiefs 28 31 Cowboys 29 28 Bills 30 29 Vikings 31 30 Eagles 32 32

Things aren’t looking good for the bottom five teams in the league, who have been holding steady over the past couple of weeks. Of course, no one can hold a candle to the Houston Texans’ woes, but the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints all have their struggles. With the Bears and the Saints both on a bye this week, we’re unlikely to get much movement among the NFL’s basement dwellers in Week 14.

Two of the biggest fallers this week were a pair of AFC South squads, the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts were humiliated on Sunday Night Football, giving up 54 against the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, Indianapolis fell five spots to ninth overall. That was analogous to Jacksonville’s performance earlier in the day, with a Trevor Lawrence-led Jags getting mauled 40-14 by the Detroit Lions. Heading into this week’s action, three of the four AFC South teams are projected to pick in the top ten.

Week 14 was highlighted by the emerging rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow moved to 3-0 against the AFC powerhouse, although the outcome was inconsequential to either team’s position in the standings. The Bengals moved up just one spot to the 26th hole, with the Chiefs dropping a modest three rungs. As always, it’s worth noting that the last 14 draft slots are determined by playoff finish. However, it’s a bad omen for Kansas City, who are snake-bitten by the defending AFC Champs.

One of the constants this season has been the Philadelphia Eagles, who have had the best record in the NFL in 13 of the 14 weeks. They made short work of the Tennessee Titans this week, with A.J. Brown torching his former team for 119 yards and two scores. They are heading into one of the most challenging parts of their schedule, with divisional road games in two of the next three weeks. Still, the Minnesota Vikings have looked less impressive over the past few weeks, and the Eagles should head into the playoffs with home-field advantage secured throughout the postseason.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

The value of an offseason trade for high draft picks has come into focus this season. Three of the worst teams in the league dealt their first-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although the Rams, Broncos, and Saints are poised to finish among the league’s worst teams, none will be stepping to the podium when expected. That could create a dynamic shift in the NFL landscape, with some of the best teams in the league taking the top prospects early in the draft.

The Saints would have been assured of a top quarterback with the fifth-overall pick. After a pair of deals that saw multiple selections change hands, New Orleans was left with Chris Olave and Trevor Penning from the opening round of last year’s draft but without a competent signal caller. Now, they will have to wait and see which pivot slides from this year’s class.

Denver is in a similar position after trading away this year’s top pick for Russell Wilson. Wilson has posted the worst completion percentage and yards per pass attempt of his career, resulting in the worst quarterback rating in 11 seasons in the league.

The Eagles and Seattle Seahawks are the beneficiaries of the moves, which will be regretted by the other clubs at this year’s draft and for seasons to come.