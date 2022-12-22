It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 16

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Texans 1 1 Bears 2 3 Broncos 3 2 Rams 4 5 Cardinals 5 6 Colts 6 7 Falcons 7 14 Panthers 8 13 Saints 9 4 Raiders 10 9 Jaguars 11 10 Browns 12 12 Steelers 13 8 Packers 14 11 Seahawks 15 18 Patriots 16 20 Jets 17 19 Lions 18 16 Buccaneers 19 15 Titans 20 17 Commanders 21 22 Chargers 22 21 Dolphins 23 24 Giants 24 23 Ravens 25 27 49ers 26 25 Cowboys 27 30 Bengals 28 26 Chiefs 29 29 Vikings 30 28 Bills 31 31 Eagles 32 32

With only three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is coming into focus. This may be an exciting time for some teams, but the Houston Texans have their own plans to look forward to. The Texans can assure themselves of the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a loss and a Chicago Bears win. Strangely enough, Houston has a better chance of winning on the road than the Bears at home. BetMGM has the Texans lined as +3 underdogs against the Tennessee Titans, whereas Chicago carries a +8 price tag into Saturday’s battle against the Buffalo Bills.

This week’s biggest fallers were the Atlanta Falcons. The NFC South basement dwellers dropped their third straight game to fall to 6-9 on the season, occupying the seventh slot in the draft. However, they have some familiar company ahead of them on the list. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have identical 5-9 records. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are only marginally ahead of all three teams, meaning all four have a legitimate shot at the division crown over the final three weeks. The best of the four teams guarantees themselves a playoff berth. The other three squads will have top-ten picks.

The NFC East has a unique distinction, with all four franchises occupying a playoff spot. One of the Washington Commanders or New York Giants could be at risk of falling out of favor, sitting in the final two places. Washington has a challenging path to the postseason. The Commanders need wins against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys to secure their spot after dropping last week’s crucial matchup against the Giants. New York has a little breathing room but could pick in the top half of the draft if they falter against the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, or Philadelphia Eagles to end the campaign.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

The Cincinnati Bengals and 49ers continued their ascent up the projected draft board, winning their sixth and seventh games in Week 15. Cincinnati made short work of the struggling Bucs, easily covering the -3.5 spread as road favorites. Similarly, the Niners dispatched the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco’s finishing spot is inconsequential to them, as the Denver Broncos will pick from that spot. The Niners initially traded the pick to the Miami Dolphins, who dealt it to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline. That draft capital is critical to help the Broncos as they stockpile young talented players for future iterations.

Although it was less convincing, the Eagles maintained their stellar play. The NFL’s top team snuck out a five-point victory over the Bears, despite entering the contest as -8.5 chalk. They are almost guaranteed to end the regular season with the best record, although their actual draft spot will be determined by how they perform in the playoffs. Nevertheless, they have the Saints’ first pick to look forward to, so they’ll walk to the podium several times in Kansas City.