It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighing the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 17

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Texans 1 1 Bears 2 2 Broncos 3 3 Cardinals 4 5 Colts 5 6 Falcons 6 7 Rams 7 4 Panthers 8 8 Raiders 9 10 Saints 10 9 Browns 11 12 Seahawks 12 15 Titans 13 20 Patriots 14 16 Jets 15 17 Steelers 16 13 Packers 17 14 Lions 18 18 Jaguars 19 11 Buccaneers 20 19 Commanders 21 21 Dolphins 22 23 Giants 23 24 Chargers 24 22 Ravens 25 25 49ers 26 26 Cowboys 27 27 Bengals 28 28 Chiefs 29 29 Vikings 30 30 Bills 31 31 Eagles 32 32

There’s no advantage in playing for honor, a sentiment that doesn’t resonate with the Houston Texans. The NFL’s worst team knocked off their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, in Week 16, shrinking the gap between them and the Chicago Bears for the top spot in the upcoming draft. Houston sits just a half-game up on the Bears with two weeks to go. Worse, the Texans play two teams below .500 while the Bears take on the surging Detroit Lions and NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. There’s much to be decided to end the regular season, and playoff positions are just one end of the spectrum.

Among those positions left to be decided is the AFC South winner. By virtue of their loss to the Texans, the Titans are no longer in control of their own destiny. They’ve been supplanted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who jumped eight spots in the draft standings, currently occupying the 19th spot. The Jags have games against Houston and the Titans to end the campaign, needing wins in both contests to assure themselves of a playoff berth.

Most of the other division leaders are holding steady. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have guaranteed themselves a division banner. More work is left to be done for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season’s final weeks, but both are in the driver’s seat of their respective divisions. That’s analogous to the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills guaranteed a division title, leaving the Cincinnati Bengals and Jaguars to decide things over the next couple of outings.

Playoff positioning will go a long way to determining which teams progress furthest in the postseason. Consequently, deciding where teams select in the bottom half of the draft.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

No team has fallen further over the past couple of months than the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle was expected to struggle this year after trading away Russell Wilson and releasing Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks wildly exceeded expectations, getting off to a 6-3 start. However, they’ve returned to earth over their recent schedule, dropping five of their last six. That’s terrible news for their postseason aspirations, but it does set them up for success at the 2023 NFL Draft.

After acquiring the Denver Broncos’ first-round pick in the Wilson deal, Seattle possesses two choices in the top 12. They could use those selections to address positions of need, such as quarterback, cornerback, or linebacker. Alternatively, the Seahawks could trade down in the draft, using the Broncos’ top-three selection for a king’s ransom of picks.

Similarly, the Lions could continue their push for their first playoff berth since 2016 without worrying about abandoning a top pick. Denver has games against the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers to end their campaign, leaving little hope that they finish the year with more than four wins. As such, the Lions are almost guaranteed to pick in the top five and also have an outside shot of snapping their longstanding funk.