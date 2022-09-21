It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighting the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.
This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.
2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 3
Team
Pick This Week
Pick Last Week
Titans
1
1
Raiders
2
6
Bengals
3
12
Panthers
4
13
Falcons
5
14
Colts
6
16
Texans
7
17
Commanders
8
18
Seahawks
9
20
49ers
10
2
Steelers
11
21
Jets
12
3
Saints
13
24
Patriots
14
4
Vikings
15
25
Rams
16
5
Chargers
17
27
Jaguars
18
7
Packers
19
8
Lions
20
9
Broncos
21
11
Cowboys
22
10
Browns
23
29
Bears
24
30
Ravens
25
32
Cardinals
26
15
Buccaneers
27
19
Eagles
28
22
Giants
29
23
Dolphins
30
26
Chiefs
31
28
Bills
32
31
Three teams who probably didn’t expect to be near the bottom of the standings will have to dig themselves out of early season holes. The Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are slated to pick first through third, starting the year with consecutive losses. One of the Titans and Raiders will see their draft standing improve, as the AFC contenders face-off in Week 3. The Bengals also have a seemingly unobstructed path to victory on Sunday, taking on the lowly New York Jets.
Conversely, the bottom of the draft board looks exactly like most people thought it would. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Buffalo Bills have obliterated the competition and are sitting at the bottom of the draft board. That’s one spot below the Kansas City Chiefs, who continue to ride the Patrick Mahomes dynasty to exceptional outcomes. Final draft positions will be determined by playoff exit, but chances are one of those two teams will finish exactly where they sit now.
2023 NFL Draft Trades
As expected, there’s been no additional movement on the draft board early this season. Teams are still assessing their current roster, determining whether they have enough to make a run through the playoffs or if they are missing a few key pieces to make a push.
The Seattle Seahawks are licking their chops. Another disastrous outing, in which the Denver Broncos barely scraped by the Houston Texans, makes it look like the Seahawks could have two high picks in the upcoming draft. Similarly, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be the best NFC East team this year, but could still pick in the top ten if the New Orleans Saints continue to struggle.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.