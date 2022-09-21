It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighting the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 3

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Titans 1 1 Raiders 2 6 Bengals 3 12 Panthers 4 13 Falcons 5 14 Colts 6 16 Texans 7 17 Commanders 8 18 Seahawks 9 20 49ers 10 2 Steelers 11 21 Jets 12 3 Saints 13 24 Patriots 14 4 Vikings 15 25 Rams 16 5 Chargers 17 27 Jaguars 18 7 Packers 19 8 Lions 20 9 Broncos 21 11 Cowboys 22 10 Browns 23 29 Bears 24 30 Ravens 25 32 Cardinals 26 15 Buccaneers 27 19 Eagles 28 22 Giants 29 23 Dolphins 30 26 Chiefs 31 28 Bills 32 31

Three teams who probably didn’t expect to be near the bottom of the standings will have to dig themselves out of early season holes. The Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are slated to pick first through third, starting the year with consecutive losses. One of the Titans and Raiders will see their draft standing improve, as the AFC contenders face-off in Week 3. The Bengals also have a seemingly unobstructed path to victory on Sunday, taking on the lowly New York Jets.

Conversely, the bottom of the draft board looks exactly like most people thought it would. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Buffalo Bills have obliterated the competition and are sitting at the bottom of the draft board. That’s one spot below the Kansas City Chiefs, who continue to ride the Patrick Mahomes dynasty to exceptional outcomes. Final draft positions will be determined by playoff exit, but chances are one of those two teams will finish exactly where they sit now.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

As expected, there’s been no additional movement on the draft board early this season. Teams are still assessing their current roster, determining whether they have enough to make a run through the playoffs or if they are missing a few key pieces to make a push.

The Seattle Seahawks are licking their chops. Another disastrous outing, in which the Denver Broncos barely scraped by the Houston Texans, makes it look like the Seahawks could have two high picks in the upcoming draft. Similarly, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be the best NFC East team this year, but could still pick in the top ten if the New Orleans Saints continue to struggle.