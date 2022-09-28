It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighting the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 4

Team Pick This Week Pick Last Week Raiders 1 2 Texans 2 7 Commanders 3 8 Titans 4 1 Seahawks 5 9 49ers 6 10 Steelers 7 11 Jets 8 12 Saints 9 13 Patriots 10 14 Chargers 11 17 Lions 12 20 Bengals 13 3 Panthers 14 4 Falcons 15 5 Cardinals 16 26 Colts 17 6 Buccaneers 18 27 Giants 19 29 Vikings 20 15 Rams 21 16 Chiefs 22 31 Jaguars 23 18 Packers 24 19 Broncos 25 21 Cowboys 26 22 Browns 27 23 Bears 28 24 Bills 29 32 Ravens 30 25 Eagles 31 28 Dolphins 32 30

The Las Vegas Raiders’ early season struggles persisted in Week 3, with the team dropping their third straight decision and finding themselves with the worst record in the NFL. They’ll compete with the usual suspects for the top draft pick, with the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets ranking in the bottom eight.

Still, the dust is settling in unexpected places, with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers occupying the top six picks in the draft. There’s hope that the Niners will turn things around, although there’s less optimism surrounding the Titans. Tennessee has the worst points differential in the league, with their only win coming against the hapless Raiders.

Opposite movement is expected at the bottom of the draft. The Chicago Bears have the worst total offense in the NFL, with -0.65 net yards per play and a -5 points differential, which is incompatible with their position in the standings. Similarly, the Cleveland Browns have gotten by with an easy start to their season but will see an increase in competition over the coming weeks. Wins will be harder to come by through the middle part of their schedule, inevitably leading to a fall from their unsustainable perch.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

Teams are maintaining their holding pattern concerning trades for the upcoming draft, but there may be some urgency for some franchises to make a move before it’s too late. When the Raiders traded for Davante Adams, they were expected to compete in the ultra-competitive AFC West. However, things haven’t gone to plan. Las Vegas is the only team in the division at 0-3 and is projected to pick first overall in the upcoming draft. That could entice another team to try and make a move with the Raiders, taking advantage of a desperate Raiders squad looking to win now and rolling the dice that they could still end up with a high draft selection.

It’s also possible that the New Orleans Saints will end up with the first and last picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. In a pick swap, the Saints acquired the Eagles’ first-round selection at last year’s draft. Although they have one win, they needed 17 fourth-quarter points and a field goal in the dying seconds to get past the lowly Atlanta Falcons. Otherwise, New Orleans has looked unimpressive and is stumbling towards the top of the draft board. Conversely, the Eagles are soaring and are proving to be legitimate playoff contenders.

Whatever happens over the coming weeks, expect some draft capital to trade hands as teams make a play to stay competitive this season.