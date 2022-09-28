It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighting the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts.
This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.
2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 4
Team
Pick This Week
Pick Last Week
Raiders
1
2
Texans
2
7
Commanders
3
8
Titans
4
1
Seahawks
5
9
49ers
6
10
Steelers
7
11
Jets
8
12
Saints
9
13
Patriots
10
14
Chargers
11
17
Lions
12
20
Bengals
13
3
Panthers
14
4
Falcons
15
5
Cardinals
16
26
Colts
17
6
Buccaneers
18
27
Giants
19
29
Vikings
20
15
Rams
21
16
Chiefs
22
31
Jaguars
23
18
Packers
24
19
Broncos
25
21
Cowboys
26
22
Browns
27
23
Bears
28
24
Bills
29
32
Ravens
30
25
Eagles
31
28
Dolphins
32
30
The Las Vegas Raiders’ early season struggles persisted in Week 3, with the team dropping their third straight decision and finding themselves with the worst record in the NFL. They’ll compete with the usual suspects for the top draft pick, with the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets ranking in the bottom eight.
Still, the dust is settling in unexpected places, with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers occupying the top six picks in the draft. There’s hope that the Niners will turn things around, although there’s less optimism surrounding the Titans. Tennessee has the worst points differential in the league, with their only win coming against the hapless Raiders.
Opposite movement is expected at the bottom of the draft. The Chicago Bears have the worst total offense in the NFL, with -0.65 net yards per play and a -5 points differential, which is incompatible with their position in the standings. Similarly, the Cleveland Browns have gotten by with an easy start to their season but will see an increase in competition over the coming weeks. Wins will be harder to come by through the middle part of their schedule, inevitably leading to a fall from their unsustainable perch.
2023 NFL Draft Trades
Teams are maintaining their holding pattern concerning trades for the upcoming draft, but there may be some urgency for some franchises to make a move before it’s too late. When the Raiders traded for Davante Adams, they were expected to compete in the ultra-competitive AFC West. However, things haven’t gone to plan. Las Vegas is the only team in the division at 0-3 and is projected to pick first overall in the upcoming draft. That could entice another team to try and make a move with the Raiders, taking advantage of a desperate Raiders squad looking to win now and rolling the dice that they could still end up with a high draft selection.
It’s also possible that the New Orleans Saints will end up with the first and last picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. In a pick swap, the Saints acquired the Eagles’ first-round selection at last year’s draft. Although they have one win, they needed 17 fourth-quarter points and a field goal in the dying seconds to get past the lowly Atlanta Falcons. Otherwise, New Orleans has looked unimpressive and is stumbling towards the top of the draft board. Conversely, the Eagles are soaring and are proving to be legitimate playoff contenders.
Whatever happens over the coming weeks, expect some draft capital to trade hands as teams make a play to stay competitive this season.
