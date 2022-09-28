BETTING NFL
12:48 AM, September 28, 2022

2023 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 4

Grant White

It’s an awful distinction, but one team has to have it. In the NFL, the top draft pick is awarded to the last-place team in the league. A specific formula weighting the different outcomes allows the NFL to designate which franchise was worse than every other. Sometimes, one pick near the top of the draft can turn around a team’s misfortune. However, some organizations are perennially picking near the top with a seemingly neverending string of busts. 

This year, we’re tracking the draft order and watching which teams have the best chance of selecting first overall.

Team

Pick This Week

Pick Last Week
Raiders 1 2
Texans 2 7

Commanders

3

8

Titans

4

1

Seahawks

 5 9
49ers 6

10

Steelers

7

11

Jets

8

12

Saints

9

13

Patriots

10

 14

Chargers

11

17

Lions

 12

20
Bengals 13 3
Panthers 14 4

Falcons

 15

5

Cardinals

16

26
Colts 17 6

Buccaneers

 18 27
Giants 19

29

Vikings

20

 15

Rams

21

16
Chiefs

22

 31
Jaguars 23 18

Packers

24

19
Broncos 25

21
Cowboys 26

22
Browns 27

23

Bears

28

 24

Bills

29

 32

Ravens

 30 25
Eagles 31

28
Dolphins 32

30

The Las Vegas Raiders’ early season struggles persisted in Week 3, with the team dropping their third straight decision and finding themselves with the worst record in the NFL. They’ll compete with the usual suspects for the top draft pick, with the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets ranking in the bottom eight. 

Still, the dust is settling in unexpected places, with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers occupying the top six picks in the draft. There’s hope that the Niners will turn things around, although there’s less optimism surrounding the Titans. Tennessee has the worst points differential in the league, with their only win coming against the hapless Raiders. 

Opposite movement is expected at the bottom of the draft. The Chicago Bears have the worst total offense in the NFL, with -0.65 net yards per play and a -5 points differential, which is incompatible with their position in the standings. Similarly, the Cleveland Browns have gotten by with an easy start to their season but will see an increase in competition over the coming weeks. Wins will be harder to come by through the middle part of their schedule, inevitably leading to a fall from their unsustainable perch.

2023 NFL Draft Trades

Teams are maintaining their holding pattern concerning trades for the upcoming draft, but there may be some urgency for some franchises to make a move before it’s too late. When the Raiders traded for Davante Adams, they were expected to compete in the ultra-competitive AFC West. However, things haven’t gone to plan. Las Vegas is the only team in the division at 0-3 and is projected to pick first overall in the upcoming draft. That could entice another team to try and make a move with the Raiders, taking advantage of a desperate Raiders squad looking to win now and rolling the dice that they could still end up with a high draft selection.

It’s also possible that the New Orleans Saints will end up with the first and last picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. In a pick swap, the Saints acquired the Eagles’ first-round selection at last year’s draft. Although they have one win, they needed 17 fourth-quarter points and a field goal in the dying seconds to get past the lowly Atlanta Falcons. Otherwise, New Orleans has looked unimpressive and is stumbling towards the top of the draft board. Conversely, the Eagles are soaring and are proving to be legitimate playoff contenders.

Whatever happens over the coming weeks, expect some draft capital to trade hands as teams make a play to stay competitive this season. 