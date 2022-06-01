24th Lawsuit to be Filed Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson‘s legal drama does not appear to be going away anytime soon.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, a 24th lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment will be filed against Watson.

The news comes a day after another woman filed a 23rd lawsuit against the 26-year-old quarterback, creating even more uncertainty over when Watson will return to the field.

As Florio writes, “He [Watson] could still win each of the 24 cases if they all go to trial. However, anyone who knows anything about how the legal system truly works would have to admit that any given lawsuit aimed at resolving contested facts is a crapshoot, a coin toss. The chances of winning 24 such coin tosses are slim, to say the least.”

Watson signed an NFL-record $230 million guaranteed contract upon his arrival in Cleveland and is undoubtedly looking at some form of league discipline, with commissioner Roger Goodell and company reportedly nearing the end of their investigation.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns’ Super Bowl LVII odds set at +2000.