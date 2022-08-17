3 NFL Teams Who Could Disappoint in 2022-23

Even with the positivity coming out of NFL training camps, there are still teams with the potential to disappoint this year.

Below, let’s look at three teams who might be in line for underwhelming 2022-23 campaigns.

New England Patriots

For the first time since Tom Brady took over as quarterback of the New England Patriots, we’re finally getting a sense of some dysfunction within their organization. It shouldn’t be a surprise this comes after the future Hall of Famer signed in Tampa Bay. It’s not often you hear a buzz around Pats’ camp that things are cloudy, especially on offense, but should we be surprised? Mac Jones did what he was asked to do in his rookie season, but it’s difficult to see him improving to a point where this Patriots team becomes a contender. With the Buffalo Bills favorites to win the Super Bowl, the Miami Dolphins improving and dominating the recent season series, plus a bump expected for the Jets, is it unrealistic to expect a losing season from Bill Belichick? The Patriots finished 10-7 last year, but something smells fishy, and that means there’s likely some value in looking towards the under 7.5 for the Patriots win total at +160 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Commanders

When you put all your eggs in the Carson Wentz basket, there will be questions about how serious your franchise is about winning. The Washington Commanders acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, and it’s hard to see this move paying off for Martin Mayhew and the Commanders’ management team. On defense, the defensive line can be excellent, but the secondary and coverage was a huge issue for them, and there haven’t been enough adjustments to that group. Like the Patriots, seven wins is a distinct possibility for Washington, and there’s some value in them going under 7.5 at -105 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys

Still in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to win the division for the second consecutive year. Led by Dak Prescott, the team finished with a 12-5 record last year, but there are certainly questions about their ability to repeat. One thing going for the Cowboys is their division because the Commanders and New York Giants are potential punching bags. The Philadelphia Eagles are the one team that could warrant the preseason hype. Still, if you’re looking at the strength of schedule, the Boys are tied for the easiest in 2022-23. That could benefit them, but there are always teams that surprise in a parity-driven league. There are still questions on offense because, behind CeeDee Lamb, they are thin at wide receiver. Looking at their alternate win totals, there isn’t any value here, but would it shock anyone if Dallas ends up outside the playoff picture? They are currently listed at +205 to not qualify for the playoffs, and there’s something to like about that price.