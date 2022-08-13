3 NFL Value Signings that Could Pay Off this Season

With training camps around the NFL in full swing now, some players are starting to make names for themselves and prove valuable to their respective squads.

Free agency is often a time where a lot of money is handed out to try and upgrade a roster, but more often than not, teams grow to regret the big-ticket contracts they gave out.

Knowing that, let’s dive into three signings that won’t hinder the salary cap of any of these teams but have the chance to be difference makers.

Julio Jones (Buccaneers) – 1-Year/$6 million

It’s not often you can sign a seven-time Pro Bowler around training camp, but that’s exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with Julio Jones. Tom Brady gets another weapon with some uncertainty surrounding the wide receiver room in Tampa Bay, and if anyone can get the future Hall of Famer back on track, it’s the best quarterback of all time. Injuries have indeed plagued Jones of late, and there’s no doubt he’s lost a step, but he’s still someone that can come down with balls in the endzone and be a red zone target in this Bucs offense. With Brady still being the accurate signal caller that he is, along with Jones’ route running, don’t be surprised if you see this wideout score some big touchdowns for Tampa Bay this season.

Myles Jack (Steelers) – 2-Years/$16 million

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Myles Jack in the offseason, which looks to be a significant gain for what the Pittsburgh Steelers hope to do on defense. Jack has already been making a big impression throughout Pittsburgh’s training camp, and there’s a good chance he can jump right in and continue to be a difference maker for one of the top defenses in the NFL. With the big names already prevalent on the defensive unit, Jack knows he doesn’t have to do more than he’s capable of and should be able to put up numbers in Black and Gold.

Chase Edmonds (Dolphins) – 2-Years/$12.1 million

Revamping the Miami Dolphins running back room was a priority for management this offseason, and one of their biggest additions that should pay dividends is Chase Edmonds. Edmonds provides a versatile threat that can break tackles and catch passes out of the backfield, something that has been drastically missing for Miami of late. Edmonds has been given the role of the number one back at training camp for the Dolphins, and if he’s able to make noise in the preseason, he should continue to be productive in his new role at the top of a depth chart. The Dolphins focused on upgrading their offensive line to help protect Tua Tagovailoa, but that should also benefit the ground game, which is great news for Edmonds and company.