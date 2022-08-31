3 NFL Week 1 Underdogs that Could Win Outright

With Week 1 of the NFL season quickly approaching, some underdogs warrant consideration to play spoiler and win outright.

With so much parity in the NFL, Week 1 often provides a reality check, so we’ll be looking at some teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook that could pull off upsets in their season debuts.

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) Total: 52.5

The reigning Super Bowl champs are set to kick off their title defense at home, facing the favorites to win this year’s big game in the Buffalo Bills. The visitors enter this game after signing an integral part of the Rams’ defense last season in Von Miller. Even though the Rams will be raising their banner ahead of this game, they’ll enter as slight underdogs to the Bills. You can make a case that’s warranted with how good the Bills are expected to be, but St. Louis shouldn’t be taking a step back this season. With that, there’s likely some value in considering the Rams on the moneyline, which presents plus-money value at +114.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) vs. Washington Commanders (-3.5) Total: 43.5

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the season hoping Trevor Lawrence to make progress under new head coach Doug Pederson, while the Washington Commanders have a new signal caller in Carson Wentz. Wentz should have good protection in the pocket with a solid offensive line, but it’s hard to trust him at this point in his career. Pederson should bring some new looks to the Jags’ offense, making them more of a threat in 2022, while the defense should also see notable improvements. As a result, there’s likely some value present with Jacksonville to win this game outright on the moneyline at +142.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) Total: 53.5

The Kansas City Chiefs have had an interesting offseason, losing some weapons on both sides of the ball, so this will be a big test for Patrick Mahomes. They kick off their 2022 campaign against the Arizona Cardinals in what’s projected to be one of the highest-scoring games on the opening slate. The Cardinals underachieved at home last year, posting a 3-5 record, which should normalize this season. Kyler Murray is poised to take another step forward this year after signing a long-term deal. With the Cardinals being home underdogs against the Chiefs, don’t be surprised if they pull off an upset. In addition, the Cardinals’ moneyline presents an appetizing price of +150, which makes this an excellent spot to look towards in Week 1.