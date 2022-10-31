3 Players That Should Be Moved by the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is not always the flashiest compared to the other Big Four leagues. NHL and NBA deadlines get their own shows and big coverage, while Major League Baseball also puts on a bit of a spectacle. Perhaps it is because trades are less common in football, and many more moves are made in those other sports. That said, a few players should be on the move this year that can immediately help contending teams.

Brandin Cooks, WR Houston Texans

To no surprise to anyone who even knows what a football is shaped like, the Houston Texans are going nowhere this year. Although Houston really had no choice but to move on from Deshaun Watson, and the moment they traded their franchise quarterback signaled the team was even further into a rebuild. Davis Mills may be the quarterback of the future, but the future is not now for the Texans. Houston has just one win on the season and ranks in the bottom eight in passing, rushing, and total yards.

Brandin Cooks has obviously been affected by playing in such a terrible offense, but the veteran receiver can bring a lot to a contending team. Despite being part of a near-grounded aerial attack, Cooks leads the Texans in receptions (32) and receiving yards (354).

The former first-round draft pick is coming off back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons and has 12 touchdowns over that span. Cooks has already notched six 1,000+ yard campaigns coming into his ninth year in the league.

While the 29-year-old would come at a bargain for the rest of this season, being owed just $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2022 beyond this year could pose a problem financially. Cooks is set to receive $18 million, fully guaranteed next year.

Potential Landing Spots

The Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans could all use help at the receiver spot, so don’t be surprised to see one of these teams land the former Oregon State Beaver.

Kareem Hunt, RB Cleveland Browns

From Deshaun Watson’s former team to his current one, even though the controversial QB has yet to throw a regular-season pass for the Cleveland Browns. The Watson suspension has much to do with why the Browns would consider dealing Kareem Hunt.

With Jacoby Brissett under center, Cleveland has stumbled to a 2-5 record after losing their past four games. With a Monday night matchup looming as +3-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns GM Andrew Berry could wake up on deadline day with his team at 2-6. Cleveland already only has a 6% chance of making the playoffs, so a selloff should be in order.

At the top of that sell list should be Kareem Hunt, who could very well be the best No. 2 back in the league. Unfortunately for Hunt, he is stuck behind all-world RB Nick Chubb and has never gotten the full load in Cleveland. He certainly has the talent and speed to be a team’s No. 1 and may get his chance after Tuesday.

Despite the limited role, the former Kansas City Chief has been productive in the Browns backfield. Hunt has 263 yards on the ground to go along with three rushing touchdowns while leading Cleveland backs with 15 catches on the year.

In addition to their poor record and slim chances of making the playoffs, Cleveland has many other reasons for looking to deal Hunt. D’Ernest Johnson has already proven he can be a reliable No. 2 and can slide in with relative ease if Kareem is moved.

The odds are Hunt would move on following this season as the speedy back is set to become a free agent in 2023. In his final year, his contract status should appeal to teams looking to add help without getting tied to a player with an expensive long-term deal.

With Christian McCaffrey and James Robinson already in new cities, the market for running backs isn’t super deep, and Hunt is definitely atop that list.

Potential Landing Spots

Injuries to their starters have certainly put the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets in need of some backfield help which Hunt could accommodate. After losing out to the San Francisco 49ers in the McCaffrey sweepstakes, the Buffalo Bills could be in the mix, especially since Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that RB Antonio Gibson would not be dealt. Despite already being a juggernaut of an offense, the Bills have not had a true No. 1 running back in years.

Cam Akers, RB Los Angeles Rams

The most “Thanks Captain Obvious” entrant on this list is Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. It’s been weeks now since it was reported Akers was unhappy with his role with the Rams and wanted out of LA. The disgruntled back has walked away from the team while he awaits a trade after reportedly having “philosophical and football-related differences” with head coach Sean McVay.

How quickly things can change, as the Rams were very high on Akers coming out of Florida State just two years ago. The former Seminole had a promising rookie season putting up 625 rushing yards and 123 receiving yards in just 13 games. It was all downhill from there, as the 23-year-old has suited up for just six games since the 2020 campaign. He’s been absent from LA’s backfield since Week 5 of this season.

LA is in an interesting situation as they are one of the worst rushing teams in the league. The Rams’ 68.4 ground yards per game ranks 31st, and they are second-last in the NFL in attempts per game (21.0) and yards per carry (3.3). While the Rams could use a boost in the backfield, it appears Akers is not the fit, although, if a trade is not reached, it has been reported he will rejoin the team.

LA has received inquiries about their estranged running back, but at this point, they are still just listening.

Potential Landing Spots

The blue and gold may have to get in line with a host of other teams if they hope to improve their run game. While it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see LA swap backs for a new edition, they will have some competition. As mentioned earlier, the Seahawks and Jets could use some help after losing starters Rashaad Penny and Breece Hall for the year. The Bills haven’t had a lead back for a very long time and could benefit from an upgrade. Despite having Leonard Fournette, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled on the offensive end and, most notably, on the ground, where they rank as the worst rushing team (61.9 yards per game) in football.

Other Players on the Block

Den WR Jerry Jeudy, Car LB Shaq Thompson, NE WR Kendrick Bourne, NO WR Jarvis Landry, Jax WR Marvin Jones Jr., Den RB Melvin Gordon, Det RB Jamaal Williams