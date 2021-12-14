37 NFL Players Test Positive for COVID-19 on Monday

For the second season in a row, the NFL is navigating challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league deserves laudation for how they’ve been able to get through nearly two full seasons of action without any major disruptions to their seasons like every other major North American sports league.

However, on Monday, the league set a new high when they reported 37 positive COVID-19 tests. As noted by Adam Schefter, it was the highest single-day total for positive tests since the pandemic began.

Today was the NFL’s highest number of player positives since Covid began. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

Team numbers and specific players weren’t identified in Schefter’s report, but more information should become available as teams start to practice this week.

The NFL is heading into the stretch drive as teams jostle for playoff positioning. The loss of any key player could severely impact betting lines and playoff hopes through the final four weeks of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are set for kick-off at 8:15 pm ET. The Cardinals enter the game as -3 chalk with the total set at 51.5, although the under is bought up to -115, per FanDuel Sportsbook.