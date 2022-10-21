49ers Acquire Star RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is Bay Area bound. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Trade comp: 49ers are sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for RB Christian McCaffrey, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” McCaffrey tweeted Friday morning. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you.”

Drafted seventh overall by the Panthers in 2017, the dual-threat starred during his time in Carolina, earning All-Pro honors twice while becoming just the third player in league history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season (2019). Although injuries have hampered McCaffrey in recent years, the 26-year-old has managed to stay healthy in 2022, racking up 670 total yards in six games before Friday’s blockbuster.

In San Francisco, McCaffrey joins arguably the NFL’s most efficient rushing attack and should be utilized extensively by head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers also provide McCaffrey with an opportunity to play for a contender, something he was not afforded throughout his Carolina tenure.

McCaffrey will presumably make his Niners debut Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

FanDuel Sportsbook now has San Francisco holding the fifth-best Super Bowl odds at +1400 following McCaffrey’s arrival.