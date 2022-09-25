49ers-Broncos DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Ben DiGiacomo
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.
QUARTERBACK
With Trey Lance gone for the season, Jimmy Garoppolo will again be under center for the San Francisco 49ers offense. We know he is by no means a gunslinger, but he’ll be able to hold his own back there and not be a liability. Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rocky start in his Denver Broncos tenure, but we expect improvement in due time. There isn’t a rushing upside that we should rely on with either quarterback.
RUNNING BACK
Jeff Wilson Jr. slid into the RB1 role last week and looked to have a grip on the starting job until we see otherwise. We only saw him get two targets through the air last week, so given how Shanahan has used his backs in the passing game, we shouldn’t anticipate much more of a workload. Tyrion Davis Price worked as last week’s primary backup but will be out tonight, so we are looking for Jordan Mason to eat up most of his touches. Recently signed Marlon Mack could get some work as well but is unlikely to see significant touches or overtake Mason.
Denver luckily operates a simple two-headed monster with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon Jr., with the third back, Mike Boone, having a near-zero role. Williams will get the edge in touches and has been a significant factor in the passing game thus far. Gordon still will get a respectable workload of about ten carries but won’t see the same prominence in the passing game as Williams.
WIDE RECEIVER
Deebo Samuel offers the dual threat upside that makes him such an enticing play, as he had at least 50 yards on the ground in the first two games. He still should see 6-8 targets if he cannot rack up the same yardage on the ground. Brandon Aiyuk has made a leap and looks to be a real threat as the WR2. He featured a 33.3% target share in Week 2, so he very well could hope to carry that over. Jauan Jennings will be the WR3 but won’t have a prominent role in this offense. Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud will see minimal looks as the rotational receivers, with McCloud getting the edge in snaps.
The Broncos receiver room is where we face our first injury situations. Courtland Sutton will be the WR1 who has combined for 18 targets through two games, but it is a mess after him. Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable but is now expected to play tonight. He’ll slot opposite Sutton and be a factor for a potentially significant target share as the WR2. KJ Hamler is also listed as questionable and will slot in as the WR3 with a role in this offense if he goes.
If either ends up on the inactive list, look for Montrell Washington to move up the depth chart, but he is also listed as questionable on the injury report. Kendall Hinton and Tyrie Cleveland are candidates for a few targets if someone in front of them goes down on the depth chart. Kendall Hinton, in particular, saw a 76% snap rate in Week 2 when the Broncos’ receivers went down.
TIGHT END
George Kittle will make his season debut, and we know his ceiling is one of the best tight ends in the sport with a solidified role despite some inconsistencies we saw last season. Ross Dwelley will slide back into the TE2 role but is a threat to see a few targets his way.
Denver has been activating four tight ends, with Albert Okwuegnubam leading the way. Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck, and Eric Tomlinson all could see some looks, with Saubert having the most upside. I can’t rule out potential madness ensuing with the others, though!
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.