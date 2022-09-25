Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK

With Trey Lance gone for the season, Jimmy Garoppolo will again be under center for the San Francisco 49ers offense. We know he is by no means a gunslinger, but he’ll be able to hold his own back there and not be a liability. Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rocky start in his Denver Broncos tenure, but we expect improvement in due time. There isn’t a rushing upside that we should rely on with either quarterback.

RUNNING BACK

Jeff Wilson Jr. slid into the RB1 role last week and looked to have a grip on the starting job until we see otherwise. We only saw him get two targets through the air last week, so given how Shanahan has used his backs in the passing game, we shouldn’t anticipate much more of a workload. Tyrion Davis Price worked as last week’s primary backup but will be out tonight, so we are looking for Jordan Mason to eat up most of his touches. Recently signed Marlon Mack could get some work as well but is unlikely to see significant touches or overtake Mason.

Denver luckily operates a simple two-headed monster with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon Jr., with the third back, Mike Boone, having a near-zero role. Williams will get the edge in touches and has been a significant factor in the passing game thus far. Gordon still will get a respectable workload of about ten carries but won’t see the same prominence in the passing game as Williams.

WIDE RECEIVER

Deebo Samuel offers the dual threat upside that makes him such an enticing play, as he had at least 50 yards on the ground in the first two games. He still should see 6-8 targets if he cannot rack up the same yardage on the ground. Brandon Aiyuk has made a leap and looks to be a real threat as the WR2. He featured a 33.3% target share in Week 2, so he very well could hope to carry that over. Jauan Jennings will be the WR3 but won’t have a prominent role in this offense. Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud will see minimal looks as the rotational receivers, with McCloud getting the edge in snaps.

The Broncos receiver room is where we face our first injury situations. Courtland Sutton will be the WR1 who has combined for 18 targets through two games, but it is a mess after him. Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable but is now expected to play tonight. He’ll slot opposite Sutton and be a factor for a potentially significant target share as the WR2. KJ Hamler is also listed as questionable and will slot in as the WR3 with a role in this offense if he goes.

If either ends up on the inactive list, look for Montrell Washington to move up the depth chart, but he is also listed as questionable on the injury report. Kendall Hinton and Tyrie Cleveland are candidates for a few targets if someone in front of them goes down on the depth chart. Kendall Hinton, in particular, saw a 76% snap rate in Week 2 when the Broncos’ receivers went down.

TIGHT END

George Kittle will make his season debut, and we know his ceiling is one of the best tight ends in the sport with a solidified role despite some inconsistencies we saw last season. Ross Dwelley will slide back into the TE2 role but is a threat to see a few targets his way.

Denver has been activating four tight ends, with Albert Okwuegnubam leading the way. Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck, and Eric Tomlinson all could see some looks, with Saubert having the most upside. I can’t rule out potential madness ensuing with the others, though!