49ers-Cardinals DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

QUARTERBACK:

Colt McCoy is set to be under center for the Arizona Cardinals as they’ll welcome in the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Kyler Murray hasn’t been able to recoup from injury yet. McCoy’s second consecutive start looks more promising than an outsider would expect, as he was serviceable last week in a double-digit victory. Jimmy Garoppolo will look to extend the Niners’ win streak to three straight. However, he’s only thrown 53 passes over the past two weeks, so his passing ceiling is relatively low as a double-digit favorite.

RUNNING BACK:

James Conner is coming off his best game of the season, where he rushed 21 times for 69 yards and two scores. However, San Fran boasts the second-best run defense in the league regarding allowed yards to game, so the likelihood of Conner coming close to 21 carries should be low. The Cardinals cut bait with Eno Benjamin this week rather unexpectedly, so Keaontay Ingram elevates to the RB2 and will be in for some rotational rushing and receiving work.

Elijah Mitchell out carried Christian McCaffrey 18 to 14 last week, throwing many pre-conceived expectations into flux. We still project McCaffrey to be the RB1 in rushing since he is Chrisitan McCaffrey. Still, given that the Niners are double-digit favorites, it wouldn’t be a shocker to see Mitchell dominating garbage time carries. He only saw 25 snaps, so a close game would have us see McCaffrey has been targetted 15 times over the past two weeks, which is where we’ll rely on McCaffrey to surpass the field rather convincingly.

WIDE RECEIVER:

DeAndre Hopkins is listed as questionable for tonight’s game but is looking to be available to play. It was one of those tricky hamstring issues, so we can’t rule out a limited snap load for D-Hop, but if not, he’s averaged nine receptions per game in his short season. Rondale Moore is surging, being targetted 27 times over the past two games, and could be in for an increase if D-Hop is limited. The dropoff after those two is rather notable. Over the past four games, AJ Green has been targetted seven times, Robbie Anderson seven times, and Greg Dortch five times, so we shouldn’t be banking on these guys tonight unless D-Hop is down.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are essentially a 1A and 1B at this point, with the few touches that Deebo sees out of the backfield carrying him overtop. They’ve equaled in targets over the past two weeks, but Aiyuk has churned out five more receptions in that brief stretch while having four straight games of 80 yards under his belt. Deebo has the tools to take over a game, but we haven’t seen that yet, so we’re going to lean in favor of Aiyuk slightly. Jauan Jennings will be the WR3 and a factor for three to four targets relatively safely, with Ray-Ray McCloud seeing some rotational work.

TIGHT END:

Zach Ertz is out for the season, so we expect to see Trey McBride in the TE1 role. We still need to see something to latch onto, as he played 91% of snaps last week and was only targeted once. Stephen Anderson will see a fair chunk of snaps, but we’re not confident in him seeing any more than a target or two.

George Kittle has the potential to absolutely wreck a game if he is given the ball enough. Last week might be his season’s low point, with only saw two targets. Still, tonight is an optimal matchup for Kyle Shanahan to exploit as Arizona has defended opposing tight ends at the worst rate in the league, averaging nearly 78 yards allowed per game.