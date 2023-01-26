49ers DC DeMeco Ryans a Top Candidate for Broncos HC Job
David.Connelly1
The Denver Broncos have identified San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as a top candidate in their head coaching search, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS.
Ryans is getting strong consideration among teams with coaching vacancies, which comes with good reason. The 49ers rank first in points allowed, third in yards per play, second in turnovers, and second in rushing yards allowed. After some fallout with Sean Payton during the job search, Ryans becomes Denver’s prime candidate to right the ship following a disastrous debut season for quarterback Russell Wilson under Nathaniel Hackett. It’s safe to say the Broncos won’t be the only team seeking Ryan’s services, so this could be an ongoing story to keep an eye on throughout the offseason. Ryans will likely wait to accept a job until San Francisco’s postseason run concludes.
