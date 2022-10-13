BETTING Fantasy News NFL
04:45 PM, October 13, 2022

49ers DE Nick Bosa Misses Practice Thursday

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s a second straight day of missed practice for Bosa which is never a good sign. He has been a menace on the San Francisco frontline this season and is their most important defensive piece. The 49ers travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons who have the seventh-best rushing attack in yards per attempt this season which makes Bosa’s loss at the line of scrimmage all the more meaningful.

In 2022, Bosa has made a league-leading six sacks along with six tackles for loss in five starts this season. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday as a possible determinant of if he will try to give it a go for game time on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently 5.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.