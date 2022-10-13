49ers DE Nick Bosa Misses Practice Thursday

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

For a second straight day, 49ers’ DL Nick Bosa did not practice today due to his groin injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2022

It’s a second straight day of missed practice for Bosa which is never a good sign. He has been a menace on the San Francisco frontline this season and is their most important defensive piece. The 49ers travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons who have the seventh-best rushing attack in yards per attempt this season which makes Bosa’s loss at the line of scrimmage all the more meaningful.

In 2022, Bosa has made a league-leading six sacks along with six tackles for loss in five starts this season. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday as a possible determinant of if he will try to give it a go for game time on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently 5.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.