49ers' Deebo Samuel will Suit Up Sunday vs. Eagles

Samuel missed three games earlier this season due to ankle and knee injuries. He returned in Week 18 but hasn’t seemed to be 100% recovered from the ankle injury. Like Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers took it easy with Samuel during practice. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before putting in a full load Friday.
It’s fair to wonder how much, if any, Samuel will play at running back. Deebo only had four carries for 11 yards in the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, but the team may want to raise those carries if Elijah Mitchell doesn’t play tomorrow.
San Fran defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round of the playoffs to earn this trip to Philadelphia. The 49ers are 2.5-point underdogs (-104) versus the Eagles on Sunday and are +128 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
