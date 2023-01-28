49ers' Deebo Samuel will Suit Up Sunday vs. Eagles

Deebo Samuel will play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

#49ers injury report for for NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles: OUT

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) Questionable

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 27, 2023

Samuel missed three games earlier this season due to ankle and knee injuries. He returned in Week 18 but hasn’t seemed to be 100% recovered from the ankle injury. Like Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers took it easy with Samuel during practice. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before putting in a full load Friday.

It’s fair to wonder how much, if any, Samuel will play at running back. Deebo only had four carries for 11 yards in the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, but the team may want to raise those carries if Elijah Mitchell doesn’t play tomorrow.