49ers' George Kittle Won't Dress Sunday vs. Seahawks
Grant White
For a second straight week, the lingering effects of a groin injury will keep George Kittle out of action. According to Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers tight end is expected to sit out Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.
49ers’ TE George Kittle, questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Seahawks, per source.
Kittle has been an essential part of the 49ers’ lineup over the past few seasons. The 28-year-old has 910 or more receiving yards in three of his past four seasons, being named to the Pro Bowl in all three campaigns.
In Week 1, Tyler Kroft absorbed most of the workload for tight ends, although Charlier Woerner and Ross Dwelley were also involved. However, Kroft was the only tight end to catch a pass, hauling in one of two targets for nine yards.
The 49ers were humbled by the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and could face another stern challenge from a Seahawks defense that held the Denver Broncos to just 16 points.
The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes the Niners’ chances against their division rivals, installing them as -8.5 chalk.
