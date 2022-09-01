49ers GM John Lynch: Shoulder Surgery Halted Jimmy G Trade

NFL fans were left surprised Monday when it was announced the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract, one that will see the veteran return to the team as a backup to starter Trey Lance.

While Garoppolo’s near $27 million salary was an obvious stumbling block in trade talks, the biggest obstacle, according to general manager John Lynch, was the QB’s offseason shoulder surgery.

“Combine time, there were really serious talks,” said Lynch. “Probably 2-3 teams that I felt this was going to happen. That’s when news broke [of shoulder surgery]. Then things went where they went.”

Reports surfaced this week that Garoppolo intentionally delayed having surgery to avoid being traded in what proved to be a shrewd move.

Although not the outcome Lynch expected, the Hall of Famer is pleased to have Garoppolo back as an insurance option.

“I’m glad we’ve arrived where we’re at,” Lynch said. “We’re happy he’s here.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers at -310 on the moneyline for Week 1’s contest against the Chicago Bears.