49ers Have Some 'Uncertainty' About QB Trey Lance

Following a berth in last year’s NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers announced this offseason they were turning the quarterback keys over from veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to sophomore Trey Lance.
Having not played an entire season since 2019 at North Dakota State, how Lance performs in 2022 is one of the major talking points heading into the NFL season. San Francisco would not be shocked if the 22-year-old experienced some early-season growing pains.
Per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, the 49ers “believe Lance can be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but they’re entering this season with a degree of uncertainty about how he’ll play.”
In addition to his inexperience, San Francisco’s uncertainty would also seemingly stem from Lance’s ability as a passer, although the former third overall pick has improved his mechanics.
Lance’s rushing ability makes him a borderline QB1 for 2022 fantasy leagues with the potential for a top-five finish if his arm matches his legs.
FanDuel Sportsbook as the 49ers holding the sixth-best Super Bowl odds at +1600 (tied with the Los Angeles Chargers).
