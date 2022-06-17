49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Confident in QB Trey Lance

After playing sparingly his rookie year, Trey Lance enters the 2022 NFL season as the San Francisco 49ers’ unquestioned starter at quarterback.

Drafted third overall by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance appeared in six games for the club but mostly watched as fellow quarterback and teammate Jimmy Garoppolo led San Francisco to a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

With a year under his belt and Garoppolo likely to be cut or traded, head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident in Lance’s ability to handle the rigors of leading an NFL franchise.

“Trey’s got more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows of, just from the whole talent, but also what he’s made of, how intelligent he is,” said Shanahan. “I think he’s going to be able to overcome adversity. I do believe he’s going to be able to handle this pressure. It’s going to be hard, but that’s what the position is.”

Lance has a rare ability to beat defenses with his arm and legs, which presents tremendous upside both in reality and fantasy. How the 22-year-old performs in his sophomore season is one of many intriguing storylines of the upcoming NFL campaign.

