49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Praises RB Trey Sermon

After being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Sermon was widely expected to serve as the team’s number one running back. Things didn’t quite work out that way. However, Sermon found himself in Kyle Shanahan’s dog house for much of the season, tallying 167 yards on 41 carries in nine appearances.
Despite last year’s disappointment, Sermon appears poised to turn the corner in 2022. As Dave Richard of CBS Sports reports, Shanahan praised his second-year running back, saying, “Trey Sermon’s come back, and he’s doing a great job and has improved on so many things from last year.”
It’s the latest positive assessment of Sermon after Shanahan said in July that the 23-year-old “has done everything” and is “as yolked up as he can be.”
Assuming he continues to trend in the right direction, Sermon could be an intriguing late-round flier in fantasy football leagues, particularly given the concerns over Elijah Mitchell‘s ability to stay healthy.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers holding the seventh-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1600.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.