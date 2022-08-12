49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Praises RB Trey Sermon

After being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Sermon was widely expected to serve as the team’s number one running back. Things didn’t quite work out that way. However, Sermon found himself in Kyle Shanahan’s dog house for much of the season, tallying 167 yards on 41 carries in nine appearances.

Here's Kyle Shanahan's detailed answer to @SiriusXMNFL on why Tyrion Davis-Price is important to their short-yardage situational run game: pic.twitter.com/XnsLgZZCWK — #AskFFT (@daverichard) August 12, 2022

Despite last year’s disappointment, Sermon appears poised to turn the corner in 2022. As Dave Richard of CBS Sports reports, Shanahan praised his second-year running back, saying, “Trey Sermon’s come back, and he’s doing a great job and has improved on so many things from last year.”

It’s the latest positive assessment of Sermon after Shanahan said in July that the 23-year-old “has done everything” and is “as yolked up as he can be.”

Assuming he continues to trend in the right direction, Sermon could be an intriguing late-round flier in fantasy football leagues, particularly given the concerns over Elijah Mitchell‘s ability to stay healthy.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers holding the seventh-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1600.