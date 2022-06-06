49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo "Excused" From Mandatory Minicamp

The Jimmy Garoppolo saga continues in San Francisco, and it looks like a matter of time before the five-year Niner has a new zip code. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team “excused” the embattled pivot from mandatory minicamp this week.

The #49ers have excused QB Jimmy Garoppolo from this week’s minicamp, per sources. Garoppolo has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery away from the facility as San Francisco explores trade options, and that will continue. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2022

Jimmy G had shoulder surgery in March and has been getting himself ready for this season away from the team facility while a trade is being explored. The quarterback market is in a state of flux right now, and the former Patriot’s shoulder could also be a factor in the interest level of other teams.

The Carolina Panthers seem the most likely destination. While Sam Darnold is the probable starter, they don’t seem to want to roll the Darnold dice again this season.

Seattle is a possibility, but inter-division deals are rare, so that would come as a surprise.

The Browns are waiting to see what happens with Deshaun Watson’s legal issues and if he faces a lengthy suspension this year.

What seemed the most unlikely scenario a few months ago may happen in Northern California. Garoppolo could challenge Trey Lance, the team’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and once again be the Niners’ starter come September if a deal cannot be found.

Despite the uncertainty at the most crucial position in football, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Niners as Week 1 favorites. San Fran has a weak opening opponent as they travel to Chicago to face the Bears on September 11th. The 49ers are -6.5 point favorites and -270 on the moneyline.