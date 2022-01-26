49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo (Shoulder) Not Limited In Wednesday’s Practice

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t appear to be hampered by the shoulder injury he picked up on Super Wild Card Weekend against the Cowboys. As a result, Garoppolo is expected to be a full participant at Wednesday’s practice.

#49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) also won't practice. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) will practice in full. Shoulder no longer listed on injury report. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 26, 2022

Garoppolo completed 11-of-19 (57.9%) passes in the divisional round against the Packers. The conditions in the NFC Championship Game should be more manageable for the eight-year veteran since San Francisco will be indoors when they take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium. That should be quite an improvement from what he endured the previous week at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, where the temperatures were in the single digits.

In other 49ers’ news, left tackle Trent Williams and running back Elijah Mitchell won’t join Garoppolo at practice. Williams is dealing with an ankle injury while Mitchell is bothered by a knee problem. The 49ers are as high as a 3.5 point underdog, but they’ve won each of the previous six games and covered the spread in five of the past six meetings with LA.

