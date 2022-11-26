49ers List Deebo Samuel as Questionable to Play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have listed Deebo Samuel as questionable to play Sunday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Samson Ebukam off the injury report. 49ers will be beefing up that D-line against the Saints — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 25, 2022

Samuel’s hamstring injury has seen him limited in practice this week. The dynamic playmaker has been bothered by this injury off and on since Week 9. He is expected to play, but it’s fair to wonder if he will be at full strength, play his usual allotment of snaps, or even finish the game.

The 49ers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday, and even if Samuel isn’t able to play, San Fran will still be a load to handle with Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle starting to heat up.