49ers List Deebo Samuel as Questionable to Play Sunday

Samuel’s hamstring injury has seen him limited in practice this week. The dynamic playmaker has been bothered by this injury off and on since Week 9. He is expected to play, but it’s fair to wonder if he will be at full strength, play his usual allotment of snaps, or even finish the game.
The 49ers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday, and even if Samuel isn’t able to play, San Fran will still be a load to handle with Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle starting to heat up.
The 49ers are -8.5-point favorites (-110) versus the Saints on Sunday and are -400 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
