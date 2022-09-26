49ers LT Trent Williams Could Miss 4-6 Weeks

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) could be out for four to six weeks, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.
#49ers LT Trent Williams does indeed have a high ankle sprain. He will be out "some time" according to Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan said it could be 4-6 weeks but won't know for sure until swelling goes down.
This is a massive loss for a 49ers team that just blew a golden opportunity to get to 2-1 on Sunday Night Football. They will be without potentially the NFL’s best offensive lineman, who exited from the loss with an ankle sprain. The lineman will likely head to the injured reserve and be out until the end of October.
Williams is a nine-time Pro Bowler, and his absence was noticeable against the Denver Broncos. Things won’t get easier for San Francisco as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
The San Francisco 49ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
