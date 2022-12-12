49ers QB Brock Purdy (Oblique) Expected to Play Thursday
Paul Connor
According to profootballtalk, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to play Thursday against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.
Purdy suffered an oblique injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but managed to play through it. The 22-year-old was thoroughly impressive, completing 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, with an additional running score, as the Niners won their sixth straight game.
Purdy, who was replaced in the fourth quarter of the blowout win, addressed the injury with reporters postgame, saying:
“Yeah, I mean, we’ll see how it goes this week. Just felt a little tight at the end, just from taking some hits. But honestly, man, like if I needed to play throughout the rest of the game, I definitely would have. So, I’m going to get some treatment on it and be ready to roll.”
Purdy is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, but his comments would indicate he’s not dealing with anything significant.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers as -3.5 road favorites on the spread and -186 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.