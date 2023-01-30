49ers QB Brock Purdy Suffers Torn UCL in Elbow

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a completely torn UCL in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow and will undergo surgery, per sources. Purdy is getting second opinions, but the initial hope is he can undergo a repair — not reconstruction (AKA Tommy John) — and will be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/dFGQGpPALw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

Pelissero mentioned that Purdy would seek second opinions as he looks to repair the elbow rather than go through a full-blown Tommy John reconstruction. Baseball fans know that Tommy John could keep Purdy sidelined for a fair portion of the 2023 NFL season, so avoiding that seems best for his career aspirations. The 23-year-old soared past expectations in his rookie season, and the 49ers now face a fork in the road whether to stick with him, turn back to Trey Lance, or trade for another signal-caller.

Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine appearances.

