49ers QB Brock Purdy Will Throw OVER 1.5 TDs vs. Cowboys

Following last week’s 41-23 wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the NFL’s Divisional Round.

Winners of eleven straight games, San Francisco, is the league’s hottest team and provides bettors with numerous player prop opportunities.

Having said that, here’s my top play as the Niners look to advance to a second consecutive NFC Championship Game.

49ers QB Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 TDs

The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has surpassed all expectations. The 23-year-old was spectacular in his postseason debut Saturday, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns, adding 16 rushing yards and an additional score. Since replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, Purdy has thrown for two or more touchdowns in each of his seven appearances (six starts).

The former Iowa State standout also has the luxury of playing with some of the top playmakers in the game in running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and tight end, George Kittle. While Dallas boasts its own stars on defense, I’ll continue to ride the Purdy wave until he gives me a reason not to. Book the OVER.