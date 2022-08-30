49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Delayed Surgery to Avoid Trade

According to Matt Barrows and Jeff Howe of The Athletic, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo delayed having offseason shoulder surgery to avoid being traded.

Widely expected to be on the move, Garoppolo surprised many on Monday, agreeing to a restructured contract to remain with the Niners as Trey Lance‘s backup.

As Barrows and Howe write, “The new deal still allows him to hit the free agency market in 2023, which has been Garoppolo’s focus all along. It’s the reason he had his shoulder repaired in March, which essentially scuttled any chance the team had of trading the quarterback.”

It was a swift move by Garoppolo, allowing him to ultimately control where his next destination will be – his restructured deal including a full no-trade clause.

While Lance is locked in as San Francisco’s QB1, Garoppolo could seemingly find his way back on the field if the former struggles – a scenario very few anticipated.

