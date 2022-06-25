49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Schedule in Recovery

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on track in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, and is expected to resume throwing over the next few weeks.

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery and timetable for throwing, per source. The expectation has been Garoppolo will throw over next few weeks (early July, per Kyle Shanahan) and that plan is still in place. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 25, 2022

Garoppolo is also optimistic he will be ready for the start of training camp.

The news is significant as previous reports have stated that QB-needy teams have been hesitant to trade for the 30-year-old over concerns about his health.

Scheduled to make $26.95 million in 2022, Garoppolo has become expendable with 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance firmly entrenched as San Francisco’s starter for the upcoming season.

Clubs rumored to be in the market for Garoppolo include the Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks.

The former New England Patriot led the 49ers to a berth in last year’s NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams 20-17, and previously to the Super Bowl.

