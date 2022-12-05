49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season with Broken Foot

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl aspirations took a major hit as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken foot.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a broken left foot, per Kyle Shanahan. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 5, 2022

Garoppolo suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins and was carted to the locker room.

“I saw him at halftime, and I was pretty emotional,” said star defensive end Nick Bosa. “It sucks. Kind of similar to how I was feeling in 2020 [when I suffered a season-ending ACL injury]. I couldn’t get it off my mind. I just kind of had to force myself to block it out and keep going.”

Garoppolo is the second quarterback the Niners have lost to injury this season after Trey Lance (ankle) went down back in Week 2.

With Garoppolo finished for the year, seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy is expected to be under center moving forward. Purdy came on in relief of Garoppolo and completed 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers at +1200 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.