49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Skip Offseason Program Due to Shoulder Surgery Rehab
Tyler Mason
Overview
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jimmy Garoppolo will skip the San Francisco 49ers’ offseason program as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been rehabbing his throwing shoulder off-site, per his surgeon's instructions. Garoppolo and the team are on the same page with that continuing and he won't be there when their offseason conditioning program starts today, per me and @TomPelissero.
Garoppolo has been a part of trade rumors since the offseason began and the expectation is still that the 49ers will trade him at some point. However, his shoulder surgery has made it more difficult for San Francisco to offload him to another team. The situation could be awkward if Trey Lance ascends to the number one quarterback spot and Garoppolo is still a part of the team come training camp.
In 2021, Garoppolo had 301 completions for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns in 15 games. He also threw 12 interceptions, fumbled the ball four times, and was sacked 29 times. If Garoppolo has a remarkable recovery and Lance doesn’t impress in training camp, this will be a situation to watch.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.