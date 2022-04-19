49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Skip Offseason Program Due to Shoulder Surgery Rehab

Overview

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jimmy Garoppolo will skip the San Francisco 49ers’ offseason program as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been rehabbing his throwing shoulder off-site, per his surgeon's instructions. Garoppolo and the team are on the same page with that continuing and he won't be there when their offseason conditioning program starts today, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2022

Garoppolo has been a part of trade rumors since the offseason began and the expectation is still that the 49ers will trade him at some point. However, his shoulder surgery has made it more difficult for San Francisco to offload him to another team. The situation could be awkward if Trey Lance ascends to the number one quarterback spot and Garoppolo is still a part of the team come training camp.

In 2021, Garoppolo had 301 completions for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns in 15 games. He also threw 12 interceptions, fumbled the ball four times, and was sacked 29 times. If Garoppolo has a remarkable recovery and Lance doesn’t impress in training camp, this will be a situation to watch.

On Monday, it was reported that 49ers’ wideout Deebo Samuel would also be skipping the offseason program.

