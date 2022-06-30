49ers QB Trey Lance and WR Jauan Jennings Showing Early Chemistry
Doug Ziefel
Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports that Jauan Jennings and Trey Lance appear to be in sync heading into camp. Last season, Jennings carved out a role by being a reliable option on third downs and in the red zone. He finished with 16 catches and 212 yards over the season’s final five games. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jennings had his best offseason since he was drafted, showing through his initial chemistry with Trey Lance.
Jennings’ role could only grow if he is a favorite target of Lance or if Deebo Samuel is traded.
49ers Betting Odds
It is presumed that Lance will be anointed to the starting job even though San Francisco has yet to move Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance gives the 49ers more upside at the position as a true dual-threat. He also has a plethora of weapons to utilize with receivers like George Kittle, Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jennings. If you like their upside, you can bet on the 49ers to knock off the defending Super Bowl champs and win the NFC West at +200 over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.