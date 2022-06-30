49ers QB Trey Lance and WR Jauan Jennings Showing Early Chemistry

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports that Jauan Jennings and Trey Lance appear to be in sync heading into camp. Last season, Jennings carved out a role by being a reliable option on third downs and in the red zone. He finished with 16 catches and 212 yards over the season’s final five games. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jennings had his best offseason since he was drafted, showing through his initial chemistry with Trey Lance.

Jennings’ role could only grow if he is a favorite target of Lance or if Deebo Samuel is traded.

49ers Betting Odds

It is presumed that Lance will be anointed to the starting job even though San Francisco has yet to move Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance gives the 49ers more upside at the position as a true dual-threat. He also has a plethora of weapons to utilize with receivers like George Kittle, Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jennings. If you like their upside, you can bet on the 49ers to knock off the defending Super Bowl champs and win the NFC West at +200 over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.